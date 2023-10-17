Marketing Executives Celina Shands and Anika Jackson Inspire Women to Realize Their Self Worth and Live Authentically
Full Capacity Marketing Founder/CEO and VP share their journeys of discovery in the collaborative Amazon bestseller, Business On Purpose, Vol 2.
There is no way that I could go from... fear and anxiety to running a multi-million dollar company without the mentorship and guidance of the strong women... that saw something in me that I couldn’t.”ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are so much stronger together as women. There is no way that I could go from a little mermaid in survival, fear and anxiety to running a multi-million dollar company without the mentorship and guidance of the strong women and men that saw something in me that I couldn’t,” reflects Full Capacity Marketing CEO Celina Shands.
Shands and her VP, PR and Operations, Anika Jackson, are celebrating their newly minted titles as international bestselling authors in the recently published, 'Business On Purpose: More inspiring stories of women overcomers who are changing the world!'
Released in September 2023, the bestseller quickly topped the Amazon charts in the USA and ranked as a Hot New Release in the UK, Canada, and Australia.
Celina shares her story of a difficult upbringing to becoming the founder of multiple successful business enterprises in her featured chapter, From Mermaid to Warrior. While Ms. Jackson’s chapter, Learning to Belong, discusses her journey of self discovery, moving from growing up as a minority and feelings of “otherness” to accepting herself and her purpose fully.
Anika relays, “If you read our chapters, it’s evident that there is a reason we found each other and have a common purpose in the work we do at Full Capacity Marketing, while also striving to support each other as our full selves. It’s been a dream to collaborate with Celina!”
Learn more about the work of Full Capacity Marketing and order copies of ‘Business On Purpose: More inspiring stories of women overcomers who are changing the world!' at https://www.fullcapacitymarketing.com/business-on-purpose-vol-2/
About Full Capacity Marketing
FCM is a national consultancy specializing in brand storytelling and strategic communications for those in the workforce, education and entrepreneurship sectors. Our thought leadership builds the capacity of public and private sector organizations and nonprofits to make informed choices in how to best communicate the value of their respective brands and engage customers, partners and funders with their important missions. Through our eFCM Learning Hub we ensure that our customers have the right skill sets to elevate the exposure, awareness and status of their brands and streamline efforts to gain higher returns on publicity and marketing investments.
