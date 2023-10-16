Submit Release
New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces September 2023 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the September 2023 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:
Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $246.5 million for September 2023, reflecting a decrease of 2.1% when compared to $251.7 million reported in September 2022. Year-to-date Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $2.17 billion, reflecting growth of 1.8% when compared to $2.13 billion for the prior year-to-date period.

Internet Gaming Win:
For the month of September 2023, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $163.8 million, reflecting growth of 21.1% when compared to $135.2 million for the prior period. For the year-to-date period, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $1.41 billion, reflecting growth of 15.4% when compared to $1.22 billion for the prior year-to-date period.

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:
Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $111.1 million for September 2023, reflecting a 13.4% increase when compared to $98.0 million reported in September 2022. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $709.0 million for the year-to-date period, reflecting a 37.2% increase when compared to $516.9 million reported in the prior year-to-date period.

Total Gaming Revenue:
Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $521.5 million for September 2023, reflecting a 7.5% increase from the $485.0 million reported in September 2022. For year-to-date, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $4.29 billion reflecting a 10.8% increase from the $3.87 billion reported in the prior year-to-date period.

Click here for the DGE press release for additional information.

###

