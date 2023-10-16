Post Session :: Monday, October 16, 2023

SB 423, PN 410 (J. Ward) – The bill would allow SERS recipients to return to work as part time firefighter instructors without losing their pension benefits. The person must have received certification as a firefighter training instructor from the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.