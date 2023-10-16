Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,128 in the last 365 days.

Post Session :: Monday, October 16, 2023

SB 423, PN 410 (J. Ward) – The bill would allow SERS recipients to return to work as part time firefighter instructors without losing their pension benefits. The person must have received certification as a firefighter training instructor from the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

You just read:

Post Session :: Monday, October 16, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more