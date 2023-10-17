Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,901 in the last 365 days.

Milwaukee welcomes its first Latin Alternative Music Festival - Otoñofest MKE

Milwaukee's answer for music lesson in your home

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Otoñofest MKE, Milwaukee’s first ever Latin Alternative Music festival, brings rock y ritmo to Arlington Heights Park in November.


This family friendly festival will showcase Latin Alternative musical acts, and local food and beverage vendors.

Musical lineup includes:
Brandon Payton-Carrillo with the Lakebeat Social Club
Pulpa de Guyaba
Alyssia Dominguez
Tlalok

Sponsored by the Lakebeat Music Academy.
Date: November 12th, from 1pm to 6pm
Location: Arlington Heights Park - 3429 W Pierce St, Milwaukee, WI 53215


ABOUT LAKEBEAT MUSIC ACADEMY
We believe that music is a powerful educational tool that fosters healing and facilitates communication. Our goal at the Lakebeat Music Academy is simple – to bring music education to kids and adults throughout the Milwaukee area.

Brandon Payton-Carrillo
Lakebeat Music Academy
+1 414-207-4277
email us here

You just read:

Milwaukee welcomes its first Latin Alternative Music Festival - Otoñofest MKE

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more