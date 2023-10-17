Milwaukee welcomes its first Latin Alternative Music Festival - Otoñofest MKE
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Otoñofest MKE, Milwaukee’s first ever Latin Alternative Music festival, brings rock y ritmo to Arlington Heights Park in November.
This family friendly festival will showcase Latin Alternative musical acts, and local food and beverage vendors.
Musical lineup includes:
Brandon Payton-Carrillo with the Lakebeat Social Club
Pulpa de Guyaba
Alyssia Dominguez
Tlalok
Sponsored by the Lakebeat Music Academy.
Date: November 12th, from 1pm to 6pm
Location: Arlington Heights Park - 3429 W Pierce St, Milwaukee, WI 53215
ABOUT LAKEBEAT MUSIC ACADEMY
We believe that music is a powerful educational tool that fosters healing and facilitates communication. Our goal at the Lakebeat Music Academy is simple – to bring music education to kids and adults throughout the Milwaukee area.
