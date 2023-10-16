GT USA Launches Sales of New Luxury Homes in Rare Miami Lakes Location
GT USA, a prominent South Florida real estate developer, has just initiated the sales phase for its latest project, Palma del Lago.MIAMI LAKES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GT USA, a prominent South Florida real estate developer, has just initiated the sales phase for its latest project, Palma del Lago. This future residential community comprises of 37 luxury single-family homes set along a rare peninsula within Miami Lakes, bordered by Miami Lakes Dr. and NW 78th Ave.
Palma del Lago’s gated community will offer residents privacy and panoramic lakefront views, coupled with spacious backyards. Priced from $1.5 million, the community features five floorplans, each complemented by a choice of two architectural elevations. Each one- or two-story layout spans from 2,400 to over 5,800 square feet of indoor living space, featuring 3 to 6 bedrooms, 3.5 to 7 baths, and 2- to 3-car garages. Homes have been designed to accommodate multi-generational living, with open-concept layouts, casita options, lofts, flex rooms, and more.
Future residents will also have access to GT USA’s Design Studio in Fort Lauderdale. Here, in-house interior design consultants are on hand to guide buyers through selecting flooring, cabinetry, countertops, and plumbing fixtures that reflect the homeowner’s style.
“New construction homes are an incredibly rare find in Miami Lakes,” says Doug Bruk, Chief Operating Officer of GT USA. “Palma del Lago presents a unique opportunity for prospective buyers to acquire new, thoughtfully designed residences in one of South Florida’s most sought-after neighborhoods.”
Located just east of Florida’s Turnpike and I-75, Palma del Lago offers a 30-minute commute to nearly everywhere in South Florida, including Ft. Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami. Top beaches, medical services, and the best public and private schools are all close to home. Internationally acclaimed shopping destinations including Sawgrass Mills, Dolphin Mall, Aventura Mall, and Bal Harbour Shops are also within reach.
Miami Lakes also appeals to sports enthusiasts and concertgoers with its proximity to notable venues for A-list celebrities and sports games for every season. Nearby venues include the NFL’s Hard Rock Stadium, the MLS’s DRV PNK Stadium, MLB’s loanDepot Park, the NHL’s FLA Live Arena, and NBA’s Kaseya Center. For the avid traveler, the world is within easy reach with Miami International and Hollywood/ Ft. Lauderdale International Airports nearby.
“Palma del Lago residents will truly enjoy the best of both worlds,” says Bruk. “Residents can enjoy the quaint charm of a secluded neighborhood, or explore the vibrant lifestyle found in South Florida’s most iconic cities. With so many attractions less than 30 minutes away, there’s no better starting point for any adventure.”
For more information on Palma del Lago or to preview floorplans, prospective homebuyers are encouraged to register their interest at PalmadelLago.com.
About GT USA
GT USA is recognized nationwide for new construction homes focused on sustainability and innovation. Created as a synthesis between Canadian developers Greenpark Group and Treasure Hill, GT USA is a testament to over 56 years of luxurious homebuilding expertise. Guided by a leadership team with over a century of collective experience in Florida’s development and homebuilding landscape, GT USA’s mission is to create dream homes for Florida families that will withstand the test of time.
