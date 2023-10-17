Submit Release
Facility Engineering Associates Announces New Brand Identity

FEA's new logo

FEA's new logo

FEA team supporting clients with strategic asset management consulting services

FEA team supporting clients with strategic asset management consulting services

FEA, a leader for asset lifecycle management, has completed a major rebranding with a new logo and website.

Our new brand reflects the evolution of FEA – the energy and enthusiasm that we bring, the experience and knowledge that we have, and the ability to customize solutions to each unique challenge.”
— John Edwards, CEO
FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEA, a leader for asset lifecycle management, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding. After 30 years of providing creative, client-focused consulting services, it was time to revitalize FEA’s brand with a new logo and website.

“Our new logo and branding reflect the ongoing evolution of FEA,” said FEA CEO John Edwards. “Our clients told us that what they love most about FEA is the people behind the brand – the energy and enthusiasm that we bring to every engagement, the experience and knowledge that we bring to the table, and the ability of our team to adapt and customize solutions to each unique client challenge.”

FEA was founded in 1992 as a facility engineering and consulting firm. Since that time, FEA has evolved into a strategic asset management consulting firm that helps clients to plan and provide efficient, effective, and enduring environments.

FEA’s new brand and website reflect the evolution and growth of the company. The new modern logo captures the essence of physical structures and design with shapes and colors that reinforce our adaptable nature, optimistic view, and creative approach. The website features expanded project profiles that showcase how our strategic asset management consulting services have helped colleges and universities; K12 schools; federal, state, and local governments; parks and recreation; transportation agencies; and commercial clients nationwide.

Visit www.feapc.com to explore the new website and brand.

About FEA
FEA believes in building excellence where we live, work, and play. We were founded in 1992 to help organizations achieve performance excellence through asset management, strategic planning, and prioritizing financial planning to plan and provide efficient, effective, and enduring environments.

Michelle McCann
FEA
+1 703-591-4855
michelle.mccann@feapc.com
