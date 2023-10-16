St. John Bosco High School's Film and Media Pathway to Partner with Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers
The partnership will provide students with resources and mentorship opportunities from top engineers, technologists and executives in the media industry.
I am thrilled that our Society is able to join forces with St. John Bosco High School to support these types of opportunities for students in the Los Angeles area and around the globe.”BELLFLOWER, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. John Bosco High School (Bosco) is thrilled to announce a first-of-its-kind collaboration between its growing Film and Media Arts Pathway program and the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE). This exciting partnership will provide Bosco students with invaluable educational resources and one-on-one mentorship opportunities from some of the top engineers, technologists and executives working in the media and entertainment industry. As a result, students will gain access to a wealth of job and internship opportunities.
— Renard T. Jenkins, President of SMPTE
Not only is SMPTE an internationally recognized standards organization which has published hundreds of technical standards and related documents for broadcast, filmmaking, digital cinema and more, but they’re also highly involved in educational and professional development activities within the industry. They sponsor many awards and have a number of student chapters and scholarships for college students in the motion imaging disciplines.
As part of the partnership, Bosco students will benefit from:
• Educational Resources: Access to SMPTE's extensive library of educational materials, workshops, and seminars, ensuring that students are at the forefront of industry knowledge.
• One-On-One Mentorships: Bosco students will have the unique opportunity to be mentored by experienced professionals from SMPTE, providing invaluable guidance and insights as they pursue college and their careers.
• Job and Internship Opportunities: SMPTE's vast network within the film and media industry will open doors for Bosco students, allowing them to secure internships and job placements that align with their college and career aspirations.
Renard T. Jenkins, President of SMPTE, is excited about partnering with the next generation of young filmmakers. He said, “I am thrilled that our Society is able to join forces with St. John Bosco High School to support these types of opportunities for students in the Los Angeles area and around the globe. Our Society has over 6K+ members worldwide and that equates to over 100K+ years of experience and wisdom across the diverse landscape of film, television, animation and content creation science and technology. We want to share that knowledge with the next generation of filmmakers because this is how we prepare the talent pipeline for the future of our industry.”
St. John Bosco High School’s Film and Media Arts Pathway is a professional industry preparation program designed to prepare students for collegiate film school. On the heels of their partnership with For A Bright Future Foundation, which brought a brand new media lab to their campus, and their subsequent plans to launch their own streaming network, Bosco+, St. John Bosco High School announced last month that they have also established an affiliate partnership with NFHS Network, the leader in high school sports broadcasting. The school will not only be producing content for their own platform but will also be producing live sporting events for NFHS Network – all powered by students from their Film & Media Arts Pathway program. The school’s partnership with SMPTE will help provide vital resources and learning opportunities to the pathway students who are helping pave the way for the future of high school media.
Kennith Flaherty, Film & Media Arts Pathway Instructor at Bosco, is excited to keep building out the pathway which was started just four years ago and will see its first graduating class this May. “To be able to offer our students the resources, mentorship, job and internship opportunities that this partnership will provide is an incredible step forward for our program and for our students who will be going on to study film and media at the next level as they prepare for a career in the dynamic and ever¬-evolving media industry. We’re absolutely thrilled to be collaborating with SMPTE and can’t wait to get started,” he said.
Derrick Fernando, Assistant Principal of Academic Affairs at Bosco added, “It’s our job to do everything in our power to provide our students with learning opportunities that will help propel them toward their dreams. We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with some of the brightest minds in the film and media business to offer our students the resources to do just that.”
About St. John Bosco High School
St. John Bosco High School (SJB) is a premier all-boys college preparatory school founded in 1940 and located in Bellflower, California. Operating under the Catholic educational religious order of the Salesians, SJB’s distinctive approach to learning creates a welcoming and empowering school environment for its students. With its rigorous and extensive college preparatory curriculum, SJB cultivates every individual’s God-given talent and prepares all graduates to successfully enter and meet the demands of higher education. With values rooted in reason, religion and loving kindness, and a rich culture of brotherhood on and off campus, the young men at SJB are prepared for a life of purpose. Visit us at www.bosco.org to learn more.
About SMPTE
The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, founded in 1916, is a global professional society of engineers, technologists, and executives working in the media and entertainment industry. As an internationally recognized standards organization, SMPTE has published more than 800 technical standards and related documents for broadcast, filmmaking, digital cinema, audio recording, information technology (IT), and medical imaging.
SMPTE also publishes the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, provides networking opportunities for its members, produces academic conferences and exhibitions, and performs other industry-related functions. SMPTE membership is open to any individual or organization with an interest in the subject matter. In the US, SMPTE is a 501(c)3 non-profit charitable organization.
