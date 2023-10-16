City of Rolla Petition State Auditor for Audit

The North Dakota State Auditor’s Office has received a citizen-requested petition for an audit of the City of Rolla in Rolette County.

Under North Dakota law, the State Auditor’s Office may be called on to audit or review a political subdivision if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. A total of 93 signatures were needed for the State Auditor’s Office to audit the City of Rolla, the Auditor’s Office received 116 signatures. The City is delinquent with the last audit being completed in 2016. The audit will be starting in the late spring of 2024 and will encompass the years 2017 through 2022.

“We’re looking forward to working with the City of Rolla to complete our audit and provide citizens with current information.” Stated state Auditor Joshua Gallion.

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration may contact the State Auditor’s Office at ndsao@nd.gov or by calling 701-328-2241.