EDRM Announces Level Legal as newest Trusted Partner

Leading the way for global best practices in e-discovery

We’re excited to work with EDRM, the No. 1 name in eDiscovery. Because both organizations share a commitment to outstanding education and customer service, this partnership is a natural fit.” — Level Legal CEO Joey Seeber

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading the way for global best practices in e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce that Level Legal – the forensics, eDiscovery, managed review, and consulting company that delighted in-house and outside counsel for over a decade – has joined the EDRM Trusted Partner Network.

“We’re excited to work with EDRM, the No. 1 name in eDiscovery,” said Level Legal CEO Joey Seeber. “Because both organizations share a commitment to outstanding education and customer service, this partnership is a natural fit.”

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners like Level Legal are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“Level Legal is known for delighting their clients and exceeding expectations,” explained Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM. “EDRM is proud to partner with the organization our executive advisor, David Greetham, chose as his new home.”

Level Legal’s Seeber agreed: “Teaming up with like-minded organizations like EDRM and people like David – our new vice president of digital forensics – is critical to our success as a company and a way to move the industry in a positive direction. That’s especially true as data becomes increasingly complex and organizations must meet higher demands for security and data privacy.”

This partnership allows Level Legal access to the EDRM community, comprising 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers, 12% governments with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 145 countries spanning six continents.

Learn more about Level Legal at: http://www.levellegal.com.

About Level Legal

Level Legal makes legal human. The Dallas-based forensics, eDiscovery, managed review, and consulting company delights law firms, corporations, and government agencies through industry-best customer service. This concierge approach to outsourced legal services delivers peace of mind.

Learn more about Level Legal at: http://www.levellegal.com.

Level Legal Media Contact

Brad Cope

Vice President of Marketing

bcope@levellegal.com

+1 214-727-0333

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides, specifications and frameworks to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning 6 continents and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

EDRM Media Contact