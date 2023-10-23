Business Reporter: B2B brands are gradually embracing e-commerce to modernise their operations
B2B buyers increasingly expect the same experience they get as consumersLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published in Business Reporter, Open SaaS e-commerce platform company BigCommerce shares the findings from its Global B2B Buyer Behavior Report. The results reflect a continued blurring of lines between consumer retail and B2B ecommerce trends. B2B buyers increasingly expect the same experience they get as consumers: engaging mobile responsive sites, product and pricing transparency and a frictionless checkout experience. In countries such as the UK, the US and Australia, about three-quarters of buyers transact or purchase using online platforms, and approximately 80 percent of B2B buyers make purchases online at least once a week.
However, 47 percent of respondents still search the products they want to buy in catalogues, and a bit less than half of them make their purchases in-store and in vendors’ warehouses, or from sales representatives. Even though investing in e-commerce is paramount, buyers still value a personal touch. B2B brands who can effectively arm their sales teams with the advantages of online channels will have the most success in the coming years. What buyers prefer in online purchases is that they can take their time to compare products and prices based on detailed technical specifications, as well as peruse high quality imagery and customer reviews. On the other hand, many of them regard inaccurate pricing and shipping costs as pain points, followed by slow website loading times and difficulties contacting customer support.
To find out more about the findings of BigCommerce’s report, read the article.
