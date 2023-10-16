Luxury Cliffside Guam Home Set for Competitive International Live Auction 11/10 – Online Begins 10/21

3-Floor Luxury Cliffline Executive Home on Pago Bay Pago Bay and the Pacific Ocean 35,000 Gallon Lagoon Swimming Pool with 10-foot Waterfall

HAGATNA, GUAM, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 16, 2023 (Hagatna, GU.) – Higgenbotham Auctioneers International, in cooperation with RE/MAX Diamond Realty in Guam, is presenting an outstanding opportunity to own a 3-Floor Oceanfront Luxury Executive Home, located in Micronesia on the island of Guam, a United States Territory. The home is move-in ready and fully furnished, 3,821± Sq. Ft. of living space and 2,944± Sq. Ft. of non-living areas (gross usable area of 6,765± Sq. Ft total). This property is currently listed for sale at $2,500,000 so potential buyers can take advantage of the pre-auction sale and “Buy Now.” Or, they can take advantage of bidding to win this same property starting on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10AM Guam Time (GMT+10) online and continuing through Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10AM Guam Time. At that point in time, the Live Virtual Auction will commence with Mr. Marty Higgenbotham, President of Higgenbotham Auctioneers International, will be taking bids worldwide for this property and declaring the winning bidder. Public previews of the property will be held Saturday, October 21, 28 and November 4, 2023 from 1PM-3PM Guam Time. Bidders may register for the auction starting October 6th. For the auction there will be a 10% Buyer Premium added to the Winning Bid to determine the Total Purchase Price and the sale is subject to Seller Confirmation.

This custom-built home in Micronesia, is located on Pago Bay in Guam, the largest of the Mariana Islands in the Western Pacific. The residence features 4 Bedrooms, including a 3rd Tier Owner’s Suite with a full glass wall panoramic view of bay and the Pacific Ocean and expansive spa bathroom. 3 full bathrooms and oversized 2-car carport (garage door and opener-ready on a 8,665± Sq. Ft. premium Pago Bay Estates cliffline lot. This home includes formal living and dining rooms, entertainment room, gourmet kitchen with premium stainless-steel appliances, breakfast nook and breakfast bar dining area, amazing sunrise & sunset, 180°panoramic balcony and gazebo views surrounded by a 35,000 gallon fully-tiled winding lagoon/10- foot drop grotto resort-style pool with a high-tech/low maintenance ionizing system. The home also includes a large private multi-use room adjacent to the garage door-ready carport.

“This is an opportunity for the discerning homeowner to own the best of oceanfront Micronesia” stated Marty Higgenbotham, President for HAI.

Visit the website at www.CliffsideParadiseVilla.com to learn more about the property, make an offer, submit bids, and find complete preview and property information, photos, and more or call +1 (858) 382-6030.

About the Company | Founded in 1959, Higgenbotham Auctioneers International (HAI) utilizes the auction method of marketing to sell real estate throughout the United States and the world. Higgenbotham’s success is attributed to the company’s stellar track record in marketing unique properties and the firm enjoys continuing relationships with Fortune 500 clients such as Alcoa, Wal-Mart and Albertson’s Supermarkets, as well as many publicly-traded and closely-held companies. For more information, please visit http://www.higgenbotham.com.