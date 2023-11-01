Submit Release
Podform Reveals Pod Studio: A Portable Luxury Smart Home Designed and Built For The Modern World.

UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Podform, co-founded by Sha Shishegar and Dmitriy Khanzhin, introduces Pod Studio, a groundbreaking solution for smart, sustainable living. The innovative design offers a unique blend of luxury and eco-consciousness, providing a versatile living space that minimizes environmental impact.
Sha Shishegar, co-founder of Podform, stated, "Pod Studio is designed to challenge conventional notions of residential spaces. It's not just a home; it's an opportunity to explore new possibilities in sustainable, intelligent living.

-A Versatile Asset for Homeowners

Pod Studio's design offers multifunctionality, serving not only as a residence but also as a potential source of rental income. The unit comes equipped with advanced smart technology and a dedicated app for remote management, putting control of the property within easy reach.

-The Team Behind Podform

The leadership team at Podform brings together a diverse range of expertise in brand and business development, technology, and design. Sha Shishegar and Dmitriy Khanzhin, the co-founders, are joined by Chief Technology Officer Benjamin Marconi, who brings a background in data science and previous experience at NASA. The team is further strengthened by Legal Counsel Tal C. Finney, who has extensive experience in high-level government roles.

-Meeting the Demand for Sustainable Living

As interest in eco-friendly residences grows, Pod Studio aims to set a new standard by offering a lifestyle that balances luxury and sustainability. The product is positioned to follow market trends and influence the future of residential living.

Pod Studio is available for reservations, with deliveries expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024. Detailed pricing options for various models will be available on the official website.

For additional information about Podform and Pod Studio, please visit the website at www.podform.co and follow the company on Instagram: @Podform.co.

