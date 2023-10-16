Medicare Part D enrollment begins, free assistance available

BISMARCK, N.D. – The open enrollment period for Medicare Part D plans is now open and runs through Dec. 7.

Medicare recipients can now enroll in a Part D plan for 2024 that covers prescription drugs. Consumers already on a Part D plan still need to enroll in a plan for 2024. Coverage begins Jan. 1, 2024, during this enrollment period.

“This annual enrollment period is a great time to sit down and review all of your Part D options,” said Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread. “Plans vary by the county you live in, and coverage options for your current plan may be changing for next year. I highly recommend reviewing the benefits and prices of various plans to find one that best meets the needs of your health and wallet.”

Consumers can visit with a licensed agent or visit Medicare.gov to explore plan options. Alternatively, the North Dakota Insurance Department is again offering free, confidential and unbiased assistance in selecting a Part D plan. The North Dakota State Health Insurance Assistance Program (ND SHIP) is available year-round for Medicare assistance, including the annual Open Enrollment period.

“You can make an appointment online and visit with a counselor knowledgeable in Medicare and Part D plans. The counselor will help you select a plan or narrow your options based on your current medications. Our counselors are not affiliated with companies, so they provide an unbiased approach to helping you select plans,” said NDID Medicare Manager Karri Morris.

Consumers on Medicare can make an appointment with an ND SHIP counselor online. Meetings are held over the phone. No walk-ins will be accepted.

The Medicare open enrollment period is from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 each year.