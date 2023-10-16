Samarkand hosts the anniversary session of the General Assembly of the UN World Tourism Organization

Representatives from more than 130 countries are participating in the event.

SAMARKAND, UZBEKISTAN, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 25th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) started at the “Silk Road Samarkand” tourist complex in Samarkand. Representatives from more than 130 countries are participating in the event.

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed the official opening ceremony of the event. The role of the tourism sector in the global economy, increasing revenues from tourism exports, and the share of the tourism sector in poverty reduction were discussed in detail.

At the same time, several important initiatives were put forward aimed at developing the industry. Development of the Global Code of Safe Tourism within the UN framework, the establishment of the nomination “Best City for the Implementation of Green Tourism”, declaration of 2025 as the “World Year of Inclusive Tourism” and the adoption of a special declaration, creation of the Council of Historic Cities for Tourism, including the holding of the World Youth Tourism Summit in Tashkent.

Also, as part of the event, the President of Uzbekistan received the Secretary General of the UN World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili.

There, issues of further enhancing multifaceted cooperation with the UN specialized institute for increasing the tourism potential of Uzbekistan were discussed.

It should be noted that the event, which attracted the attention of the international community, will last until October 20 this year.

It will include the International Investment Forum, the International Educational Forum, the “Best Tourist Villages” award ceremony, and several plenary sessions and cultural events.

In particular, at the Global Investment Forum, which starts on October 17, discussions at the level of ministers and heads of international financial institutions, 5 panel sessions, and 22 presentations are planned.

During the forum, the tourism and investment potential of 14 regions of Uzbekistan will be presented. 3 tourist and recreational zones (Zomin, Charvak, Chimgan), projects from Central Asian countries, and 4 startup projects (Japan, Czech Republic, France, and Brazil) will be presented.

In addition, stands of the Tourism Committee, Uzbek Railways JSC, Airports of Uzbekistan JSC, and Uzbekistan Helicopters LLC will be organized.

In addition, projects with a total value of $2 billion are expected to be developed and presented to investors.

Another noteworthy event will be dedicated to the presentation of the UNWTO Tourism Academy in Uzbekistan.

In addition, the UNWTO Ulysses Awards ceremony for outstanding achievements and initiatives in tourism and education is planned.

Asliddin Suyunov