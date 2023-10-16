Renowned Journalist Sonia Singh Joins World Woman Foundation's Advisory Council, Championing Gender Equality

Sonia Singh Sonia Singh at World Woman Davos Agenda

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unwavering pursuit of gender equality and women's empowerment worldwide, the World Woman Foundation proudly welcomes the esteemed journalist Sonia Singh to its prestigious Advisory Council. With an illustrious career spanning journalism, media ethics, and global contemporary challenges, Sonia Singh brings a wealth of experience and a relentless commitment to equality in a bold new way.

Over the past three decades, Sonia Singh has been at the forefront of journalism, conducting impactful interviews with world leaders, Nobel Laureates, and prominent government ministers from diverse political affiliations. Her marquee interview show, 'The NDTV Dialogues,' has served as a beacon of knowledge and insight, facilitating meaningful conversations on pressing Indian and global contemporary issues.

‘ Sonia Singh's devotion to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and credibility in journalism has been exemplified by her earlier role as the head of NDTV's Ethics Committee. Her dedication to these values, both in her personal and professional life, is integral to her career.

Recognized for her exceptional leadership and contributions to journalism, Sonia Singh received the Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism at the Exchange for Media Awards earlier this year. Her previous accolades include the Best Editor in Chief title in the Exchange for Media awards in 2015 and the Best Anchor award for her captivating show, 'The NDTV Dialogues,' featuring luminaries like Hillary Clinton, Malala Yousafzai, and senior political leaders. She is also a recipient of the FICCI Young Achievers Award.

In 2019, Ms. Singh expanded her horizons into the realm of authorship, penning 'Defining India: Through Their Eyes,' published by Penguin. This remarkable book features profound interviews with distinguished individuals, including the late former President Pranab Mukherjee, H.H. The Dalai Lama, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Infosys' Nandan Nilekani, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, actor Aamir Khan, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Sonia Singh's influence transcends the boundaries of journalism. In January of this year, she was invited to speak at the World Woman Foundation's event in Davos, Switzerland, where she shared her profound insights on 'Media and Democracy.' Her impactful voice

resonates on the global stage, as she continues to be a sought-after speaker at international forums, including the World Assembly for Women in Japan.

Ms. Singh's academic achievements are equally noteworthy. She graduated with a BA in English Honors from St. Stephen's College, ranking first in her batch and second in Delhi University. Subsequently, she earned a Master's in English from St. Stephen's College, adding to her academic laurels as a Chevening scholar chosen by the UK government and a recipient of a scholarship from the Italian government to study at Perugia University.

With over three decades of insight into India's key development stories, Sonia Singh offers a unique perspective on the country's ever-evolving governance, economic landscape, and social dynamics.

"The journey towards achieving gender equality by 2030 remains challenging. Women and girls represent half of the world's population and its untapped potential. Yet, gender inequality persists, thwarting social progress. Under the guidance of Sonia Singh, the World Woman Foundation aims to confront these challenges head-on," said Rupa Dash, CEO of the World Woman Foundation.

