Brew Espresso Coffee Launches New Interactive AI-Powered Chatbot

Ottawa, Ontario – Brew Espresso Coffee, an espresso website dedicated to providing its readers with tutorials, technical writings, and honest product reviews all about espresso coffee, is excited to announce the launch of its new interactive AI-powered chatbot.

The chatbot, or AI Barista, is unique in the coffee space and fills an important niche, bringing readers easy-to-read answers but also gives them the opportunity to dive deeper into their chosen subject by providing hyperlinks to the cited material. Additionally, the AI chatbot is trained on all of Brew Espresso Coffee’s articles on the website’s blog but is also trained in the content featured on other coffee websites to bring the perfect answer to readers.

Brew Espresso Coffee’s AI Barista said, “I’m The AI Barista, a digital assistant trained to provide information about coffee. I work by processing the context provided to me and generating responses based on that information. I can answer questions about coffee types, brewing methods, coffee culture, and more.”

Espresso-Based Beverages

Brew Espresso Coffee’s goal is to be the number one all-inclusive espresso guide online.

Driven by its founder’s passion for espresso and commitment to educating visitors of the website on the popular drink, Brew Espresso Coffee delves into a wide range of topics in its articles, including the history of espresso, the different brewing techniques, espresso machine reviews and how to make a variety of espresso-based beverages.

An extract of one of the website’s most popular articles, “Espresso-Based Beverages – Affogato,” that walks readers through the definition, history, and steps to make the perfect Affogato Coffee at home has been included below:

Affogato is an Italian dessert prepared by pouring a shot of freshly brewed hot espresso over a scoop of vanilla gelato (ice cream). The result is a delicious, smooth drink. The Italian name of this coffee drink, or dessert, is affogato al caffè.

The magic of an affogato is mixing two pleasures in one. Individuals have a dessert that can be served with a spoon and a coffee drink to balance it. The sweet ice cream enhances the bitter coffee and does not overtake it.

What Is an Affogato Coffee?

An affogato is an espresso-based drink prepared with one shot of espresso and a scoop of fior di latte gelato or vanilla ice cream. Affogato is traditionally made with espresso.

The word affogato means “drowned” in Italian. The name refers to the ice cream being drowned by the coffee. The recipe Brew Espresso Coffee is discussing here on this page is “Affogato al caffè”; however, there are a lot of other “drowned ice-cream beverages,” but they are drowned in different drinks.

Affogato is considered a dessert in Italy, the country of origin of this interesting recipe. However, in many places, it is considered a beverage. Often, affogato is confused by customers with espresso. While technically, affogato contains an espresso shot, an affogato-style espresso is more of a dessert than a coffee drink.

How To Make an Affogato al Caffè at Home?

Step 1: Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream or fior di latte.

Choose the right ice cream: Choose the best vanilla gelato. Vanilla gelato is the perfect ice cream for anyone looking for the classic flavor. For those with milk allergies, choose a non-dairy or lactose-free ice cream.

Step 2: Prepare a shot of espresso and pour it over the ice cream.

Choose the right espresso: The classic inimitable taste of espresso prepared with a pump-driven espresso machine.

Step 3: Optional – for a boozy experience, add a bit of Metaxa or Frangelico liqueur.

Adding a digestif drink, such as Drambuie, Sambuca, or Amaro, the affogato will be the perfect meal end, as a combo between a coffee, a digestif, and a dessert.

Step 4: Serve the affogato fast.

The espresso shot will melt some of the ice cream, but if individuals are fast enough, they can use a teaspoon.

More information

To learn more about Brew Espresso Coffee and the launch of its new interactive AI-powered chatbot, please visit the website at https://brewespressocoffee.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/brew-espresso-coffee-launches-new-interactive-ai-powered-chatbot/

About Brew Espresso Coffee

Brew Espresso Coffee goes beyond your regular coffee beans review website, or your coffee equipment shop.

Contact Brew Espresso Coffee

1103 Marconi Ave

Ottawa

Ontario K2K0C6

Canada

6135925251

Website: https://brewespressocoffee.com/