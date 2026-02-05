Littlejohn Legal Welcomes JustFund Integration to Bring Flexible Legal Funding Across Melbourne

Melbourne, VIC – Littlejohn Legal, the trusted full-service Melbourne law firm with over 30 years of experience, is delighted to announce a strategic integration with JustFund, enabling clients to access a smart and flexible line of financing for their legal matters.

By offering JustFund’s tailored legal financing solutions, Littlejohn Legal ensures that clients facing family law, property disputes, or litigation are no longer held back by immediate financial constraints. Now, trustworthy legal representation is accessible with convenient, structured repayment options.

“Our core belief is that access to justice should be universal,” said Principal David Littlejohn. “Partnering with JustFund demonstrates our unwavering commitment to making expert legal help available—regardless of a client’s upfront financial capacity.”

Strengthening Access to Legal Services Across Melbourne

Littlejohn Legal has long stood out for its client-first approach, offering reliable, transparent, and results-oriented legal services—from conveyancing to wills, estate planning, immigration, litigation, commercial law, and more at the official Littlejohn Legal website.

With the addition of JustFund, the firm now empowers Melbourne individuals and businesses who may need assistance with:

Family law matters, including divorce, child custody, property settlement, and binding financial agreements

Property and real estate issues such as conveyancing, development, or transfer of ownership

Wills, probate, estate planning, accounts of administration, and estate litigation

Commercial contracts, dispute resolution, or litigation support

Immigration and citizenship applications

This combined offering—from flexible legal financing to a full spectrum of legal services—reinforces Littlejohn Legal’s position as an approachable and grounded firm across Greater Melbourne.

Proudly Servicing All of Melbourne & Victoria

Littlejohn Legal continues to deliver its signature blend of compassionate legal advice and practical advocacy across suburbs from Dingley Village and St Kilda to Essendon, Glenroy, Box Hill, Cranbourne, Doncaster, Hawthorn, Sunbury, Werribee, and beyond.

Explore the full list of service locations here: https://littlejohnlegal.com.au/service-areas/

Reinforcing a Trusted Legal Legacy

Founded in 2014 by David Littlejohn, whose legal career spans roles from the Victorian Bar to the Department of Justice and private practice, Littlejohn Legal has steadily grown through strategic acquisitions of Rigoli Lawyers, Michael Benjamin & Associates, and others—expanding its depth in conveyancing, litigation, elder law, and more.

Today, the firm’s approachable team—including senior counsel serving diverse client needs across family law, conveyancing, migration, commercial law, wills and estates, property law, and dispute resolution.

Contact & Consultation

For more information on how Littlejohn legal can offer flexible legal financing via JustFund and how the firm can assist you can book a consultation call via the firms website.

About Littlejohn Legal

Founded by Principal David Littlejohn and with over 30 years of experience, Littlejohn Legal is a medium-sized suburban legal firm that delivers exceptional legal advice and customer care in the practice areas of family law, criminal law, aged care, Elder law and retirement living, commercial and business law, litigation and dispute resolution, migration and citizenship, property and real estate, wills, probate and administration.

