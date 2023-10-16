Solve.Care and Lillius Announce Partnership to Bring Healthcare to the Next Level with Gamification and AI
EINPresswire.com/ -- Solve.Care, a global healthcare platform powered by blockchain technology, and Lillius, an AI sports challenge platform, have announced a partnership to transform the healthcare industry.
This collaboration aims to bring cutting-edge gamification, AI, advanced motion tracking, and celebrity professional athletes’ guidance to healthcare and fitness conscious users around the world. The two companies will explore ways to combine and analyze exercise and healthcare big data to provide more specialized and targeted service delivery to each individual user. Together, the synergies between Solve.Care's Care.Wallet and Lillius applications will bring these advanced functionalities to a greater global user base.
Through its application, Lillius provides users with an AI behavioral analysis system and accessible sports challenge content and is leading the sports blockchain ecosystem with its 6K Squat Challenge campaign to promote healthy exercise habits. The current release application is available on both the Play Store and App Store. Recently, the company has announced collaborations with various global projects and platforms, including Solve.Care, and is attracting attention as it continues to expand not only in Korea but also in the global market. Lillius is the official partner of Samsung, providing global sports content through Samsung Smart TVs, and is acknowledged for its content production capabilities and technical know-how.
A renowned provider of a decentralized digital healthcare platform (Care.Platform) for healthcare applications utilizing blockchain technology, Solve.Care brings its expertise and experience to enable the rapid development of healthcare solutions. By leveraging blockchain-mitigated transactional processing, Solve.Care ensures the utmost security and efficiency in handling health data that can be used to craft a custom experience for users of Lillius’ application.
Solve.Care and Lillius share the mission to advance healthcare innovation, increase access, and offer holistic healthcare solutions. Their partnership represents two visionary organizations working toward one common goal - making healthcare more cost-efficient, patient-oriented, and technologically advanced.
Pradeep Goel, CEO of Solve.Care states, "I am excited to announce this partnership between Solve.Care and Lillius. Our shared goal of revolutionizing healthcare through innovation, blockchain technology, and patient-centric solutions unifies us; we aim to make healthcare more accessible, efficient, and technologically advanced, ultimately benefitting individuals and communities worldwide. This partnership expands on our efforts to explore more AI learning opportunities that will add functionality to our Care.Platform".
"With this agreement, we will work together with Solve.Care to create a desirable ecosystem where everyone can enjoy a healthy life by utilizing blockchain technology," said Jooyeon Kim, CEO of Lillius. "It will be a springboard for us to provide advanced healthcare services in addition to Lillius's technology competitiveness and content core competencies."
Solve.Care and Lillius' partnership marks an essential step toward realizing their shared vision of an efficient healthcare system that employs cutting-edge technologies for individual care as well as improving services to communities at large. Together these organizations will work towards positive changes that benefit individuals as well as communities alike.
About Solve.Care:
Solve.Care is the creator of a healthcare relationship management platform that uses blockchain to redefine care coordination, improve access to care, reduce benefit administration costs, streamline payments, and help reduce fraud and waste in healthcare around the world. Care.Platform allows for the quick and cost-effective creation and deployment of decentralized digital health networks called Care.Networks, for patient-centric care based on medical conditions, economic and social needs, and other tailored eligibility criteria, creating an entire healthcare ecosystem. It is also the first company in the world to successfully deploy digital currency and blockchain technology for value-based healthcare payments. Solve.Care is a multiple award-winning company, receiving accolades such as: the ‘Most Innovative Healthtech Firm’ award in the Global Brand Awards 2023, ‘Best Connected Health Platform’ at the 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Awards, 'Enterprise Transformation Award' at the 2022 Web3 and Blockchain Transformation Awards, 'Corporate Wellness Software of the Year' at the 2022 Innovatech Awards, BRI's 'Industry Solution of the Year 2020', SSOW Impact Award's 'Technology of the Year 2020', and many more.
For more information, please visit: https://solve.care
About Lillius:
Lillius is an AI sports tech company specializing in sports, healthcare, AI, and blockchain. We provide users with game-like sports and smart workout services with cutting-edge AI sports coaching technology utilizing smartphone cameras. It presents healthy exercise habits essential for modern people with challenge content created by more than 70 sports stars, including home workouts, sports-specific physical fitness training programs, and professional skill lessons. In addition, by introducing a blockchain-based non-fungible token system and a reward system that spans Web2 and Web3, it provides powerful motivation for exercise and leads the innovation of the sports blockchain ecosystem.
For more information, please contact: team@lillius.net
Hijaz Radzi
