Submit Release
News Search

There were 517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,158 in the last 365 days.

Borrell asks China to influence Russia to return to Grain Deal

The European Union has called on China to use its influence to make Russia go back to the Black Sea Grain Deal, EU High Representative Josep Borrell told reporters after concluding his visit to the country on 14 October. In Beijing, he discussed a wide range of topics, including the Russian  war against Ukraine. 

“Otherwise, we will face another food crisis,” said Borrell.

He also said he had insisted to his Chinese counterpart Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the need not to support Russia militarily. 

“Until now, China has not provided arms to Russia. And it’s important,” said Borrell at the press conference in Beijing. “I asked him to help us avoid circumvention of sanctions.” 

Borrell also said that he “strongly insists that from a European lens, the war in Ukraine is not against Ukraine, affects not only Ukraine, [it] affects the security of Europeans and is sending shockwaves around the world”

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Borrell asks China to influence Russia to return to Grain Deal

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more