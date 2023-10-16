Submit Release
Ukraine Energy Support Fund provides two transformers to Ukrhydroenergo

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has procured two transformers to support Ukrhydroenergo, the public hydropower generating company in Ukraine.

The total value of the equipment is €9 million. 

“The transformers respond to the critical need for equipment replacement at one of the major hydro power plants in Ukraine. The existing equipment suffered extensive damage due to the Russian attacks against Ukraine, necessitating swift action to guarantee uninterrupted and accident-free operations at the facility,” said a press release by the Energy Community Secretariat.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established to provide financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and to ensure the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, and co-chaired by the European Commission, with contributions from governments, international organisations, and corporate donors.

