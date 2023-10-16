City Employees Charging E-bikes with Flower Turbines Systems
The city of Rotterdam made Flower Turbines’ Charging Stations available for its employees at one of their facilities to be able to charge their e-bikes.ZOETERMEER, NETHERLANDS, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The city of Rotterdam made Flower Turbines’ wind/solar off-grid Charging Stations available for its employees at one of their facilities to be able to charge their e-bikes.
The Charging Station is used to generate energy off-grid with wind, solar, and a battery to charge small mobility and electronic devices. They are quiet, bird-friendly, safe, and durable.
View the video here: https://vimeo.com/516976674?share=copy
Flower Turbines makes beautiful and technologically advanced small wind turbines. It also provides on-grid and solar-only charging stations, along with three sizes of beautiful wind turbines. For more information, please contact us at support.eu@flowerturbines.com or visit our website at https://flowerturbines.com/locations/europe/.
Flower Turbines BV, the EU branch of the company, won the Dutch government sustainability award in two separate years for this product.
