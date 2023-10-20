Kiyamel Natural Products Highlights Commitment to Sustainability and Skin Health This Holiday Season
Patients love it. I selectively use it for those who lean towards natural products, and that's a significant number. Kiyamel's offerings are phenomenal.”DAGSBORO, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As environmental concerns continue to shape consumer choices, Kiyamel Natural Products stands out with its commitment to eco-conscious practices and skin health this festive season.
— Dr. Calvin Williams MD, FAAD of Essential Dermatology Group
Kiyamel is a skincare brand that was founded in 2019 but did not become operational until January 2021. Realizing that nearly thirty million people in America suffer from some form of eczema, several years was spent doing research and development on this unique skincare brand. Clinically tested and trusted, Kiyamel has achieved a monumental milestone as the First Black Owned company to receive a nod from the prestigious National Eczema Association. This recognition is not just a testament to the brand's commitment to excellence, but also a symbol of its dedication to inclusivity and representation in the skincare industry.
Kiyamel is renowned for its use of 100% natural ingredients, ensuring that every product in its lineup is not only kind to the environment but also to the skin. This dedication to quality and purity has led to the brand garnering the endorsement of dermatologists, further cementing their reputation as a trusted name in skincare. Dr. Calvin Williams MD, FAAD of Essential Dermatology Group, recently raved about the brand, stating, "Patients love it. I selectively use it for those who lean towards natural products, and that's a significant number. Kiyamel's offerings are phenomenal."
Jocelyne Firmin, the brand's founder and CEO comments, "Our mission at Kiyamel is not only to emphasize sustainability but also to ensure that our products meet the highest standards of skin health. The recognition from the National Eczema Association and endorsements from esteemed dermatologists like Dr. Calvin Williams are a reflection of our unwavering commitment. We remain dedicated to providing the best for our community as we move towards a sustainable and health-conscious future."
Kiyamel invites everyone to join in celebrating a season of conscious consumerism. With Kiyamel, every purchase is a step towards a brighter, more sustainable future.
For more in-depth information about Kiyamel Natural Products, its sustainability initiatives, and endorsements, interested parties can visit www.kiyamel.com or reach out to their PR department at info@kiyamel.com
