A New Mexico Business Is Humanizing ChatGPT

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new business has a problem with the writing being pumped out by OpenAI’s sometimes controversial AI chatbot, ChatGPT. “It’s stiff, it’s awkward. At first, it is very convincing, but once you’ve read enough of it, it sticks out like a sore thumb,” says Daniel Detlaf, owner of Make A Face Publishing.

At first, Daniel started jotting down words he noticed appearing repeatedly in text generated by the AI. Then he thought of a better way: “I decided to learn a little programming and analyze GPT more thoroughly. I had it write a bunch of material, and looked for patterns in the way it uses language.”

The result is “The GCD Reports,” a series of reports filled with lists of words and phrases abused by ChatGPT and accompanied by advice on methods for filtering out or replacing them to make AI writing sound more human.

“There is a lot of interest in this, especially from businesses. They are using GPT to write advertisements and social media posts and it became obvious quickly that the AI output needed work if it was going to resonate with their audiences,” he explained.

Businesses are especially interested in SEO, or Search Engine Optimization -- the process of getting a website to rank in search engines like Google. Google only likes to show one result for any given content, so if a business website sounds like every other ChatGPT-written page, it can be a problem. While ChatGPT can write quite varied text that fools many human readers, at the end of the day, "Millions of people are using this AI to write about similar things, using similar prompts. Purely as a matter of chance, there is a lot of overlap and near-duplication of content. You have to do something to differentiate yourself."

The reports come in a “Basic” version that has lists of the most common phrases GPT overuses, and “Niche Reports” that go into exhaustive detail on how ChatGPT talks about certain subjects with an included spreadsheet of data.

