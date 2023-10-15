Fall Creek Falls State Park Introduces New Leadership Team

Officials of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) recently introduced the new leadership team at Fall Creek Falls State Park, including new park manager Sarah Leedy, lodge manager Susan Spears, and golf course manager Robert Taylor, to community members at a gathering at the park.

“Fall Creek Falls is an outstanding state park, and we are thrilled to bring together this leadership team to ensure exceptional visitor experiences, high-quality resource stewardship, and a continued focus on operational excellence,” said TDEC Deputy Commissioner Greer Tidwell. “We were excited to have the community share with us in welcoming this this dedicated team to the Fall Creek Falls family.”

Leedy comes to Fall Creek Falls with 25 years of service across five state parks, most recently as a park manager at Warriors’ Path State Park, which earned the Tennessee State Parks Excellence in Innovation and Excellence in Sustainability awards during that time.

Spears was most recently park manager at General Butler State Resort Park in northern Kentucky and served for years as hospitality general manager at Henry Horton State Park in Chapel Hill. Taylor has 17 years’ experience working in golf course management.

Other officials at the event included state Sen. Todd Gardenhire, Van Buren County Mayor David Sullivan, and Spencer Mayor Alisa Farmer.

The park is one of Tennessee’s largest and most visited state parks, encompassing more than 29,800 acres sprawled across the eastern top of the rugged Cumberland Plateau. The Lodge at Fall Creek Falls features 85 guest rooms overlooking Fall Creek Falls Lake. The golf course is a three-time selection by Golf Digest as one of the Top 100 Public Places to Play.