The Truth About Security in the Self Storage Industry: A Dive Into Traditional and Modern Methods
Security challenges to commercial facilities have increased immensely in recent years. It's critical to implement modern technologies and best practices.
Studies show modern security systems are proven in keeping facilities safer. These technologies are an absolute game changer, helping law enforcement efficiently deter, catch and prosecute criminals.”TUSTIN, CA, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The self-storage industry has evolved significantly over the years. Randy Wong is the owner and legal counsel for the award winning I-5 Self Storage facility as well as a former State Prosecutor remaining actively involved with both state and federal law enforcement agencies. Wong understands and shares the critical importance of staying ahead in the security arena. In this article, let us spend some time with Wong in diving into recent technologies and best practices that are helping to enhance security within commercial industry.
— Randy Wong, Former State Prosecutor (CA)
Before we explore the cutting-edge technologies, Wong reminds us of a few basic practices that form the pillars of a secure self-storage facility:
1. Quality Staff: Wong recommends working hand in hand with an industry leading third-party management company, such as RightSpace Storage, to implement a comprehensive security plan at all levels of the organization for a more secure customer experience. Having a well-trained and attentive staff is fundamental to maintaining security.
2. Fortified Perimeter and Interior: A robust perimeter is the first line of defense. Fencing, access gates, heavy duty locks, and secured entry points are essential components of a secure facility.
3. Superior Lighting: Well-lit premises not only deter criminals but also enhance overall safety for customers and staff.
4. Screening: Proper screening processes can help prevent problematic usage or access to storage units from the outset. Management should train staff to ask important questions prior to the completion of the leasing process.
While these traditional security practices remain essential, advancements in technology have opened up new avenues for improving self-storage security, and here are several that Wong recommends for implementation.
Embracing Technological Advancements
1. Cybersecurity: In our increasingly digital world, self-storage facilities are not immune to cyber threats. Implementing cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive customer data is paramount. This includes robust firewalls, encryption, and regular security audits of staff to test and identify vulnerabilities.
2. License Plate Readers (LPRs): License plate recognition technology allows for the automatic identification of vehicles entering and exiting the facility. This can be invaluable for tracking who comes and goes, aiding in investigations, and ensuring that only authorized personnel access or use the premises. Additionally, the option to share license plate data with law enforcement agencies can greatly enhance crime fighting efforts.
3. 24-Hour Monitored Cameras: High-definition security cameras with continuous monitoring and zoom capability are valuable. These cameras should cover all critical areas, including entrances, hallways, parking, offices, and common areas. In addition to recording and storing searchable footage, some facilities are exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and human monitoring to detect suspicious behavior, and take action.
4. Shared Hubs and Speakers: Integrating security camera systems with shared hubs and speakers can improve response times during emergencies. These systems allow for real-time communication with security companies, enabling swift and appropriate law enforcement engagement in case of verified suspicious activity.
5. Access Control Systems: Modern access control systems use electronic IDs, key cards or even biometric authentication to limit access to authorized personnel only. These systems can often be integrated with security cameras for enhanced monitoring.
6. Mobile Apps and Tenant Portal: Many self-storage facilities are adopting mobile apps and tenant portals that allow customers to manage their storage units remotely. These apps often include features like digital locks and real-time access logs, increasing security and convenience.
7. IoT Sensors: Internet of Things (IoT) sensors can monitor environmental factors like temperature and humidity in storage units. These sensors can send alerts to staff or tenants if conditions deviate from the norm, helping to protect valuable belongings.
Collaborative Law Enforcement Partnerships
As a former State Prosecutor, Wong understands the importance of community involvement in preventing crime. As a private sector partner with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) through the InfraGard organization, Wong has witnessed firsthand the immense value of collaboration between the private sector and law enforcement agencies. InfraGard's mission is to protect the nation's critical infrastructure, and the self-storage industry can play a vital role in this effort. Sharing information and best practices with law enforcement both locally and nationally can help identify and disrupt emerging security threats. Wong is also a seven year veteran and currently serving on the Tustin Police Chief’s Advisory Board (CAB) collaborating to improve crime fighting efforts and share knowledge. The mission of the Chief's Advisory Board is to act as a resource for the Police Chief in the formation of strategies, development of policing concepts and increasing public awareness regarding policy issues. Self Storage facility owners and managers that seek out and actively collaborate with their local law enforcement agencies such as these can work together with the community in effectively in deterring crime.
Security in the self-storage industry has come a long way, thanks to the integration of advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, and collaborative efforts with law enforcement agencies. As we move forward, it is imperative for facility owners and operators to stay up to date on the latest security advancements and continue to work diligently to prioritize the safety of their customers and staff. By combining traditional security practices together with cutting-edge technologies, we can operate self-storage facilities that are not only secure but also efficient and customer-friendly. Together, we can lead the industry towards a safer and more secure future for everyone.
