The City of Champions Boxing is bringing amateur boxing back to Northwest Indiana!

For the second time this year, the City of Champions Boxing and Tiffany Griffin, present an amateur boxing extravaganza on November 11th in Highland, IN.

HIGHLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The exciting world of amateur boxing returns to Northwest Indiana on November 11, 2023 at the Lincoln Community Center, 2450 Lincoln Street in Highland, IN. Doors open at 6 p.m. and matches begin at 7 p.m. The event, sponsored by City of Champions Boxing and Tiffany Griffin, boxing promoter, is the second amateur event sponsored in 2023. More than 500 people attended the first match in July. Promoters are expecting more in November. Featured fighters for the November event will be Cat Aiuria, Dawn Mazarakis, Rosa Torres, Jermaine Howlett, Reuben Galvan, and Giovanni Clara. Tickets can be purchased at the City of Champions Boxing website.Griffin, a former amateur boxer and now trainer, began promoting other boxers to give them a chance to showcase their skills to a wider audience. Griffin said she started boxing because of a friend who had taken up the sport. She watched her train and thought she would try it, too. After training for two months, she was encouraged to take on her first fight.“I had some wins and losses, a lot of losses,” she said chuckling. But her interest didn’t wane, and she began going to matches and learning how to become a timekeeper, then serving as a judge and finally beginning to train fighters.As she became more involved in the sport, she felt the next step was to help the other boxers have a platform. Griffin said it can be difficult for boxers to find quality matches and events. Her goal is to help protect them and lookout for their best interest while helping them to gain wider exposure.