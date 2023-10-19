Memphis 1st 35mm Independent Theatrical Filmmaker Elmore fights White Supremacy, Racism & Black Racism for Film Legacy

Amp Elmore lead the 1st 18 yr voter registration in TN. A devoted Community activist who honors the legacy of Dr.King explains that it is important that our youth learn their history. Elmore challenges Indie Memphis for refusing to acknowledge Black Memphis Film History

Elmore faced over 36 years of a planned racism whereas the fact that he is Memphis 1st Independent Theatrical Filmmaker goes untold Elmore asked the Black women to have the courage & integrity to publicly acknowledge that a Black film is Memphis 1st Independent Film