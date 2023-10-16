Chesley Brown Companies Announces Promotion of Kim Meador to President

Kim Meador promoted to President of Chesley Brow

SMYRNA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chesley Brown Companies inc. is proud to announce the promotion of Kim Meador to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer. This promotion is a testament to Ms. Meador’s dedication, leadership, and exceptional contributions to the company.

Kim Meador, who has been an integral part of Chesley Brown Companies for over two decades, brings a wealth of industry experience and a proven track record in delivering industry-leading security solutions to clients worldwide. Her strategic vision, operational excellence, and commitment to the highest standards of service have been instrumental in the company’s continued success.

In her new role as President, Ms. Meador will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations, drive innovation, and lead Chesley Brown into a new era of growth and expansion.

“This promotion speaks to Kim's vision, loyalty, and the trust we have in her,” said Brent C. Brown, Chairman and CEO of Chesley Brown Companies. “Her appointment as President is a reflection of Chesley Brown’s commitment to promoting from within and recognizing the outstanding talent within the organization.”

The company looks forward to a bright and successful future under Ms. Meador’s leadership.

