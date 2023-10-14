FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Governor Green Announces Application Date for Maui Relief TANF Program

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., today announced that the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS), and its partner Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. (MEO), will accept applications beginning Friday, October 20, 2023, for the Maui Relief TANF Program. The program will provide up to four months of financial support for families who were directly affected by the 2023 Maui wildfires.

The Maui Relief TANF Program is designed to provide survivors of the 2023 Maui wildfires who have at least one dependent child in their household, with financial support for housing, transportation, utilities and other specific needs.

The Maui Relief TANF Program is separate from the ongoing TANF cash assistance benefit and has a different application process, eligibility criteria and requirements.

“The families impacted by the Maui wildfires continue to need our help. The necessities families struggle to pay for on a day-to-day basis can become insurmountable after a disaster. The $100 million we secured for the Maui Relief TANF Program will relieve the burden of some of these critical financial needs,” Governor Green said.

“Governor Green’s top priority is to provide critically needed resources for survivors impacted by the devastating wildfires, shared Cathy Betts, director of the State Department of Human Services. “To that end, DHS is proud to announce this partnership to provide up to $100 million in TANF funds to ensure families have access to financial resources to set them on a path to healing and resiliency.”

To be eligible for Maui Relief TANF Program a family must have experienced property loss or damage, or reduction of earnings or employment as a direct result of the emergency, have at least one dependent child in the family, and meet income eligibility guidelines. Survivors are strongly encouraged to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance prior to applying for support through the Maui Relief TANF Program. DHS wants to ensure families maximize available disaster relief efforts.

The Maui Relief TANF Program can provide funding for housing, vehicle payments, utilities, clothing, and school supplies for school-aged children. A family may apply for Maui Relief TANF support based on their current needs and apply later for other remaining support available to the family. This support may be provided in addition to FEMA Individual Assistance if a family has exhausted its FEMA assistance and critical needs still exists.

DHS contracted with Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. to administer the Maui Relief TANF Support Program. MEO is a nonprofit community action agency with expertise in providing services to families and children on Maui.

For more information or to apply starting October 20, please call the Maui Relief TANF Program at (808) 243-4316, email at [email protected], or visit https://www.meoinc.org.

