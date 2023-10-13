Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas

CANADA, October 13 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas.

Prime Minister Trudeau condemned Hamas’ large-scale attack against Israeli civilians and expressed his deep condolences for the lives lost in Gaza. He reiterated Canada’s support for the right of Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security, and Canada’s longstanding support for a two-state solution.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Abbas discussed their deep concerns with the current situation, including potential for further violence in the West Bank, the humanitarian impacts of the conflict, and implications for the region. The two leaders recognized that Hamas does not represent Palestinians’ legitimate aspirations.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance that all parties protect civilians and ensure humanitarian access to the affected areas. He noted Canada’s initial commitment of $10 million in humanitarian assistance to help trusted partners provide food, water, emergency medical assistance, and protection services to those affected by the crisis in Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip. The Prime Minister reaffirmed that Canada will continue to provide aid for the Palestinian people.

Prime Minister Trudeau thanked President Abbas for his support to Canadians in the West Bank.

The leaders agreed to remain in contact as the situation evolves.