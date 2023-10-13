Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,369 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Trudeau convenes the Incident Response Group to discuss Hamas’ attacks against Israel and the assisted departures of Canadian citizens

CANADA, October 13 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened the Incident Response Group with ministers and senior officials to discuss the situation in the Middle East, Canadian consular support, and the ongoing assisted departure of Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and eligible family members from the region.

The Prime Minister unequivocally condemned Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel and reiterated Canada’s full support for Israel’s right to defend itself in accordance with international law, noting that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people or their legitimate aspirations. The Prime Minister highlighted Canada’s initial commitment of $10 million in humanitarian assistance to help trusted partners provide food, water, emergency medical assistance, and protection services to those affected by the crisis in Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.

The Prime Minister and ministers considered the latest developments, shared their profound concern for the loss of Israeli and Palestinian civilian life, and underscored the importance of Canada’s close engagement with partners and allies in the international community, including those in the region. The Prime Minister also reinforced the importance of ensuring the safety of all Canadians.

You just read:

Prime Minister Trudeau convenes the Incident Response Group to discuss Hamas’ attacks against Israel and the assisted departures of Canadian citizens

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more