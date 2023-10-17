Hackney Publications Introduces Legal Issues in Sports Betting, Professors Gil Fried and Justin Davis Named Co-Editors
Hackney also announced that UWF’S College of Business would become a presenting sponsor of the publication.
This is a great opportunity to showcase how UWF’s College of Business is on the cutting edge of sport, technology, and analytics. Those are topics covered throughout our curriculum.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications has announced that My Legal Bookie, a quarterly publication that reports on the legal side of the sports betting industry, is changing its name to Legal Issues in Sports Betting, as well as naming two co-Editors from the academic community.
University of West Florida Professor Gil Fried is one of the leading sports law professors in the country and Interim Assistant Dean of the College of Business. The college has numerous relevant disciplines to the sport betting field such as programs in sport management, marketing, economics, finance, accounting, and global hospitality and tourism. He has written numerous textbooks and is currently co-authoring a textbook to be released this year on the sports betting business. Professor Fried is also the editor-in-chief of Sports Facilities and the Law, which is also produced by Hackney Publications.
Dr. Justin L. Davis teaches in UWF’s Department of Business Administration and conducts research in several fields, including the sports betting industry. Specifically, his work at UWF has examined factors tying sports gambling markets to management, organizational ethics, social capital, and various aspects of entrepreneurship and innovation processes.
“We are very excited to be announcing the name change, which better reflects the subject matter of the newsletter,” said Holt Hackney, the publisher of Hackney Publications. “In addition, by bringing in these two professors, we will expand our editorial coverage beyond just the news and legal decisions, adding more trend pieces and forward-looking articles.”
“This is a great opportunity to showcase how UWF’s College of Business is on the cutting edge of sport, technology, and analytics,” said Dr. Fried. “Those are topics covered throughout our curriculum. We recently launched an MSA in sport analytics that offers classes such as esport management, sport analytics, and sport betting to assist our students in leading the sport industry for years to come.”
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 24 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles
