Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.13.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Nichole Rocha, of Rocklin, has been appointed to the Children’s Data Protection Working Group. Rocha has been Head of U.S. Affairs for the 5Rights Foundation since 2022. She was Chief Consultant for the California Assembly Privacy and Consumer Protection Committee from 2019 to 2022. She was a Supervising Attorney in the Judicial Council of California’s Office of Government Affairs in 2019 and a Consultant for the Assembly Privacy and Consumer Protection Committee from 2018 to 2019. She was Counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee from 2012 to 2018. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Rocha is a Democrat.

Lindsey Tonsager, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the Children’s Data Protection Working Group. Tonsager has been a Partner at Covington and Burling since 2015, where she was an Associate from 2007 to 2015. Tonsager earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Minnesota Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Pennsylvania. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Tonsager is a Democrat.

Jean-Pierre Wolff, of San Luis Obispo, has been reappointed to the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board, where he has served since 2010. Wolff has been a Viticulturist and Owner of Wolff Vineyards since 1999. He was an independent Technology Consultant from 2000 to 2002, Senior Vice President at Global Energy Services from 1998 to 2000 and Vice President and Corporate Officer at Electro-Test Inc. from 1981 to 1998. Wolff was a Field and Power System Engineer at Westinghouse Electric Corporation from 1977 to 1981 and a Design Engineer at Darmsted-Parenti and Associates from 1973 to 1977. Wolff is vice president of the Coastal San Luis Resource Conservation District and a member of the San Luis Obispo County Agricultural Liaison Advisory Board, the USDA Farm Service Agency San Luis Obispo County Advisory Committee and the Dean’s Advisory Council of the Cal Poly College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Science and Technology from Walden University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Pepperdine University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Wolff is a Republican.

Nicholas Avdis, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, where he has served since 2021. Avdis has been a Partner at Avdis & Cucchi LLP since 2022. He was Of Counsel at the Thomas Law Group from 2013 to 2022 and a Partner at the Law Offices of Lo Duca & Avdis LLP from 2008 to 2013. Avdis was an Associate at the Law Offices of Sandberg & LoDuca LLP from 2004 to 2008. He was Corporate Counsel at KT Development Corporation from 2003 to 2004. Avdis is a member of the Capitol Area Development Authority, Reclamation District 1000, and the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of California, Davis. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Avdis is a Democrat.

Mark Bradford, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, where he has served since 2019. Bradford was Principal at ERM-West Inc. from 1992 to 2016 and was Program Director at Ecology and Environment Inc. from 1979 to 1992. Bradford earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Renewable Natural Resources from the University of California, Davis. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Bradford is a Democrat.

Edward Muzik, of Indian Wells, has been reappointed to the Colorado River Basin Regional Water Quality Control Board, where he has served since 2007. Muzik served as General Manager of the Hi-Desert Water District of Yucca Valley from 2007 to 2021, where he was Chief Financial Officer from 2002 to 2006. He was Director of Operations and Finance at Vicom Systems Inc. from 1993 to 2002. He was a Controller at Ashford Development from 1990 to 1993 and at Cobble Knoll from 1985 to 1990. Muzik was an Accounting Supervisor for Motorola from 1984 to 1985 and at S&C Electric from 1978 to 1984. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Muzik is registered without party preference.

Marissa Christiansen, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board, where she has served since 2021. Christiansen has been Water Table Director at the Water Foundation since 2022. She held several roles at Friends of the Los Angeles River from 2016 to 2022, including President and Chief Executive Officer and Senior Director of Policy and Advocacy. She was Senior Manager of Alliances at XPRIZE from 2013 to 2015 and Assistant to the Redondo Beach City Manager from 2012 to 2013. Christiansen was Director of the South Bay Initiative at the Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition from 2010 to 2012 and an Associate of Corporate Operations and Real Estate at the Walt Disney Company from 2007 to 2009. She earned a Master of Public Policy degree in Urban Planning from the University of Southern California. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Christiansen is a Democrat.

Eric Anderson, of Elfin Forest, has been reappointed to the San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board, where he has served since 2004. Anderson has been an Agronomist and Vice President of the La Costa Flower Shop and Nursery since 1978. He is a member of the San Diego County Farm Bureau Board of Directors. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Anderson is a Libertarian.

Alexis Strauss Hacker, of Piedmont, has been reappointed to the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board, where she has served since 2020. Strauss Hacker served in several roles at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from 1979 to 2019, including Acting Regional Administrator, Deputy Regional Administrator, Water Division Director and Manager of Superfund Enforcement Programs. Strauss Hacker earned a Master of Arts degree in Urban Planning and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Strauss Hacker is registered without party preference.

William Kissinger, of Mill Valley, has been reappointed to the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board, where he has served since 2012. Kissinger has been a Partner at Morgan Lewis & Bockius since 2014. He was a Partner at Bingham McCutchen from 2003 to 2014, Senior Deputy Legal Affairs Secretary in the Office of Governor Gray Davis from 2001 to 2003, Senior Advisor for International Economic Policy at the White House National Economic Council from 2000 to 2001 and Special Assistant to the Legal Adviser at the U.S. Department of State from 1997 to 2000. Kissinger was an Associate and then a Partner at McCutchen Doyle Brown and Enersen from 1989 to 1997 and a Staff Attorney at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 1987 to 1988. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Kissinger is a Democrat.

Mark Ransom, of Walnut Creek, has been appointed to the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board. Ransom was a Partner at ERM West Inc. from 1990 to 2021. He was Manager of Environmental Affairs for the Southern Pacific Transportation Company from 1984 to 1990. Ransom was Senior Environmental Engineer at Ecology and Environment Inc. from 1980 to 1984 and served as a Waste Management Engineer at the California Waste Management Board from 1978 to 1979. Ransom earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering from Humboldt State University. He is a registered Civil Engineer in California. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Ransom is a Democrat.

Gloria Alvarado, of Santa Ana, has been reappointed to the Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board, where she has served since 2021. Alvarado has been Executive Director at the Orange County Labor Federation since 2019, where she has served in several positions since 2011, including Organizing Director and Community Organizer. She was National Immigration Coordinator at the AFL-CIO from 2015 to 2017 and Recreation Director for the City of Santa Ana from 1986 to 2010. Alvarado earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Springfield College and a Master of Science degree in Organizational Leadership from National University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Alvarado is a Democrat.

William Ruh, of Montclair, has been reappointed to the Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board, where he has served since 2001. Ruh has been Director of Government Affairs for the Citrus Valley Association of Realtors since 2001 and a member of the Montclair City Council since 1998. He was a Consultant to the Joint Legislative Committee on the Alameda Corridor East from 1999 to 2001, a Field Representative for Congressman Jay Kim from 1995 to 1999 and a Constituent Affairs Representative for State Assemblymember Fred Aguiar from 1993 to 1995. Ruh was Executive Director for Project Home Run from 1991 to 1993 and Director of Government Relations in the Baldy View Region of the Building Industry Association from 1988 to 1991. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Ruh is a Republican.

