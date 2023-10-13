Assessing MAPPs assay as a tool to predict the immunogenicity potential of protein therapeutics

In view of a potential breakthrough in MHC-II proteomics immunoaffinity purification, we developed a robust method for identifying the T cell epitopes of therapeutic antibodies with a new bead material for the immuno-enrichment of MHC-II-eluted ligands. In the MAPPs protocol for immunoprecipitation (IP) of peptide–MHC-II complexes, we compared streptavidin-coated magnetic beads with magnetic nanoparticle beads coated with a hydrophilic polymer, polyglycidyl methacrylate (FG magnetic beads) ( Sekiguchi et al, 2018 ). Using this new bead material, it was possible to meaningfully shorten the time of the immunoaffinity step, thus increasing the intrinsic low throughput of the assay. We firstly also evaluated the impact of cell medium composition in the immunophenotyping and morphology of dendritic cells (DCs) that act as APCs with potential implications in MAPPs assay. We used infliximab (IFX), an anti-TNF-α chimeric antibody, as a model therapeutic antibody because it showed a moderate frequency of ADA incidence in clinical practice ( Melsheimer et al, 2019 ; Cohen et al, 2020 ). We then compared the peptides from the antibody and the total number of MHC-II eluted ligands when using each type of bead. Then, we presented MAPPs analysis of two other well-known immunogenic antigens (Birch pollen allergen, Bet v1a, and KLH) used as positive controls on HLA-genotype donors, experimentally proving the impact of a specific HLA-genotype on the presented MHC-II MS-eluted ligands. Finally, we showed a comparative MAPPs study for early sequence assessment of two investigational biologics in the sequence optimization phase, proving that the MAPPs platform could be helpful in the preclinical immunogenicity screening of new biological entities on a routine basis.

Most of the MAPPs studies made use of NHS-activated beads or CNBr-activated beads ( Sekiguchi et al, 2018 ; Steiner et al, 2020 ). The performance of streptavidin magnetic beads on MHC-II-isolated peptides has yet to be shown and compared with commonly used NHS-based beads. Moreover, the current literature does not describe the role of cell medium culture on the morphology and recovery of in vitro-generated APCs in the context of antigen presentation assays such as MAPPs.

The experimental protocol is composed of a cell-based step and an immunoaffinity-based LC-HRMS step. (A, B, C) Isolation of monocytes (CD14 + cells) from hPBMCs from buffy-coats with anti-CD14 microbeads; (B) differentiation of monocytes into monocyte-derived immature dendritic cells (imMo-DCs) by IL-4 and GM-CSF stimulation and challenging of the achieved imMo-DCs with the antibody of interest; (C) LPS-induced maturation of imMo-DCs to get mature DCs (mMo-DCs). (D, E, F) Flow cytometry analysis of dendritic cell surface markers; (E) cell lysis to extract and solubilize the transmembrane peptide-MHC-II complexes; (F) immunoaffinity step via an anti-HLA-DR antibody clone coated onto magnetic beads to recover the peptide-MHC-II complexes, followed by elution of the peptides through an acid-based solution (e.g., trifluoroacetic acid 0.1%). (G, H) LC-MS/MS analysis in data-dependent acquisition (DDA) at high resolution to enable the identification of peptides’ sequences which have been loaded onto the MHC-II receptors during the assay; (H) data analysis of identified peptides and presentation of results. Reprinted from Di Ianni et al (2023) .

The current practice of immunogenicity screening generally begins with an in silico assessment and then proceeds with different in vitro/ex vivo assays as needed (reviewed in Jawa et al [2013] and Di Ianni et al [2023] ). None of these methods alone can predict the immunogenic properties of new protein candidates with good accuracy. Nevertheless, the combined use of different orthogonal in silico/in vitro assays represents an asset in the concrete understanding of the overall immunogenicity risk of therapeutic agents. In silico tools are commonly used in the early discovery phase to identify potential agretopes (part of the antigen that is processed and loaded onto MHC-II molecules) and drive the candidate’s sequence optimization ( Peters et al, 2020 ). Although straightforward and high-throughput, these are likely over-predictive and must be cross-validated using a tailored panel of in vitro assays ( Mazor et al, 2015 ).

Results

Comparison of different culture media in monocytes differentiation into iMo-DCs/mMo-DCs CD14+ monocytes were isolated from PBMCs with purity around 95% (±3.8%), as determined by flow cytometry (data not shown). To optimize cell culture conditions, monocytes were cultured with GM-CSF and IL-4 in two different media for comparison: one serum-free medium (AIM-V) and one of the most widely used culture medium in research (FBS-supplemented RPMI). The culture media impact on dendritic cell differentiation and maturation was evaluated by analysis of cell morphology, cell viability/recovery, and expression level of surface markers. On day 0, monocytes were rounded in shape, but they slowly changed during differentiation into dendritic cells. After 6 d, the cells showed cytoplasmic protrusions, which were even more pronounced after maturation on day 7, in parallel with the capacity to form cell clusters. Cells cultured in AIM-V appeared strongly adherent and elongated in shape, unlike DCs differentiated in RPMI, which were more rounded and less adherent (Fig 2A). The observed difference in morphology and stickiness shown by the two media might have negatively affected cell recovery and viability in AIM-V. In fact, mature monocyte-derived DC (mMo-DC) viability, evaluated by excluding DAPI+ dead cells, was quite different between cells cultured in the two media: viability was 71% (+6.1%) for cells cultured in AIM-V and 91% (+4.4%) with FBS-supplemented RPMI (Fig 2B). The difference for the cell viability among the two tested media was found to be statistically significant (two tailed P-value = 0.000002, α = 0.0001). The mMo-DC recovery, calculated based on the number of initially seeded monocytes, was higher for cells cultured in FBS-supplemented RPMI (29% + 14) than in AIM-V (10% + 3.6) (Fig 2C). For mMo-DC recovery, it was also found to have a statistically significant difference between the two tested media (two tailed P-value = 0.00006, α = 0.0001). The low recovery of AIM-V mMo-DCs can hugely affect the number of peptides isolated from dendritic cell membrane detected by LC-MS/MS analysis. Figure 2. Comparison of different culture media in monocytes differentiation into iMo-DCs/mMo-DCs. (A) Representative images of monocytes, immature dendritic cells (imMo-DCs), and mature dendritic cells (mMo-DCs) at day 0 (D0), 6 (D6), and 7 (D7) of culture. Monocytes were cultured with GM-CSF and IL-4 in two different media: serum free media-AIM-V and with FBS-supplemented RPMI. Images were obtained by EVOS M5000 microscope. Magnification: 10×. (B, C) Cell viability and recovery in Mo-DC generated with serum-free AIM-V and FBS-supplemented RPMI media. DC viability and recovery were analyzed by NucleoCounter NC200 automated cell counter. (C) Cell viability (B) was evaluated by exclusion of DAPI+ dead cells and cell recovery (C) was calculated as a ratio between obtained DCs and seeded monocytes (AIM-V n = 9; RPMI n = 9). The statistical difference among the two media was evaluated using t test (****, P < 0.0001). (D) Immunophenotyping of monocytes, imMo-DCs, and mMo-DCs. Cells were labeled on days 6 (imMo-DCs) and 7 (mMo-DCs) with antibodies specific for the respective markers and analyzed by flow cytometry. Marker expression of DCs cultured with AIM-V and FBS-supplemented RPMI are shown in light blue and violet, respectively. Isotype control labeling is shown in grey. The histograms showed the results from one representative experiment. Flow cytometry analysis of cell surface markers showed that in vitro-generated Mo-DCs assumed the typical DC phenotype (Fig 2D). Differentiation of monocytes toward an immature DC phenotype was observed for both tested media by flow cytometry evaluation: monocytes down-regulated the expression of CD14, and Mo-DCs expressed several DC markers involved in the formation of immunological synapse between DCs and (naïve) T cells. These included the costimulatory proteins CD80 and CD86 and the antigen-presenting molecule MHC-II (HLA-DR). Mature Mo-DCs also expressed the DC activation marker, CD83, which was up-regulated accordingly. The main difference observed between the two DC culture media was the expression of CD1a: DCs cultured in AIM-V presented lower levels of CD1a than DCs cultured in FBS-supplemented RPMI. Moreover, cells cultured in RPMI presented a significantly higher expression of CD80 when compared with AIM-V DCs (Fig 2D). Considering all the obtained data and results, FBS-supplemented RPMI was selected as the most suitable medium for the MAPPs assay to maximize the number of isolated peptides.

Technical validation of the MAPPs experimental workflow A technical evaluation of MAPPs experiments was performed to assess the reproducibility of the workflow over time. Preparations from three different healthy donors (three technical replicates each) were incubated with IFX to perform an intradonor, intraday variability. Initially, the samples were independently processed, including cell lysis, peptide extraction, and peptide separation. Each sample was then analyzed using LC-MS/MS. Results with IFX for the three tested donors (BC01, BC02, and BC03) were plotted as a heatmap for data visualization and comparison (Fig 3A). All three donors showed a characteristic pattern of clusters, some of which covered the hypervariable complementarity-determining (CDR)2 region of the heavy chain (donor BC01) and light chain (donor BC02). Donor BC01 also showed a cluster in the C-terminus of the light chain (L167-184 consensus sequence) and an N-terminus peptide (L6-20, for BC02), whereas BC03 showed a single peptide in the heavy chain CH1 domain. The patterns were very much conserved within each donor, highlighting the robustness of the MAPPs analytical process (Fig 3A, Table S1). Moreover, peptide identification overlap was examined among the three technical replicates of each donor. The number of common peptide sequences across replicates was calculated, resulting in a high degree of reproducibility in MHC-II ligands identification from 1.0–1.5 × 106 mMo-DCs (Fig 3B). The reproducibility of all IFX peptide abundance values was then assessed by the median percentage CV value (% CV, Fig S1). The median CV% of peptide abundances value across replicates was under 25% (median CV% = 22.42) by normalizing on sample total peptide amount. The retention time of all identified common peptides in the three technical replicates was also identical (Figs S2, S3, and S4). Figure 3. Technical reproducibility evaluation study. Three donors (BC01, BC02, and BC03) were tested in triplicate (independent samples) to assess assay intra-day/intra-donor reproducibility, infliximab (IFX) concentration 10 μg/ml. (A) IFX heavy chain peptides (light orange); IFX light chain peptides (dark green). Complementarity-determining regions are shown in different colors according to the legend in the picture. (B) Venn plots for reproducibility assessment of technical replicates for peptide sequences. More details are in SI (Figs S2, S3, and S4). Figure S1. Technical validation on three different infliximab-treated donors. Box plot concerning the peptide abundance values reproducibility for all technical replicates (n = 9) for the three tested donors (BC01, BC02, and BC03) showing coefficient of variation distribution (expressed as %), after normalizing on total peptide intensity. Figure S2. Technical reproducibility for donor BC01. Normalized extracted ion chromatograms for peptide abundance values comparison among technical replicates. (Left) LC peptides: L169-184(1, R T = 26.36 min) and L167-184(2, R T = 28.45 min). (Right) HC peptides: H43-58(3, R T = 26.96 min), H44-57, and H44-58 co-eluted in peak 4 (R T = 30.38 and 30.50 min). See Table S1 for peptide sequence details. Figure S3. Technical reproducibility for donor BC02. Normalized extracted ion chromatograms for peptide abundance values comparison among technical replicates. LC peptides: L43-57(1, R T = 27.04 min), L43-60(2, R T = 31.32 min), L42-60(3, R T = 32.04 min), and L6-20(4, R T = 32.69 min). See Table S1 for peptide sequence details. Figure S4. Technical reproducibility for donor BC03. Normalized extracted ion chromatograms for peptide abundance values comparison among technical replicates. HC peptide H197-210 (1, R T = 17.5 min). See Table S1 for peptide sequence details.

MHC-II-eluted ligand recovery comparison from two bead types The difference between the two types of beads (streptavidin versus NHS-activated beads) was evaluated regarding their performance in capturing and isolating MHC-II-eluted ligands. To compare the two types of beads, experimental evaluations were conducted using DC samples from three different donors for each experimental condition (Fig 4). Statistical analyses were performed to assess any significant difference in the recovery performance between the two types of beads. In particular, the log 2 fold change was calculated as the ratio in abundance or recovery rates of MHC-II ligands between the two bead types. The statistical significance, usually denoted by the P-value, reflected the confidence level of the difference observed among the two tested conditions (Fig 4C–E). Points falling above the upper threshold (e.g., log 2 fold change > 1.0 and −log 10 (P-value) > 1.3) represented significantly up-regulated ligands with higher recovery rates for one bead type compared with the other and vice versa. From a comparison on three tested donors (one out of three showed presented IFX peptides), the recovery of the two beads in terms of total peptide abundance was similar (Fig 4A). A comparable number of over-expressed and down-expressed peptides was found in the three tested donors (Fig 4C–E). On the other hand, a higher number of IFX peptides in the heavy chain (HC) CDR2 region was found in streptavidin magnetic beads-processed samples (four versus two peptides in the CDR2 HC cluster and one peptide in the Fc region H403-419 that is missing in the NHS-processed sample, Fig 4B). Moreover, for the common peptides extracted from both bead types, peptide abundance intensities were slightly higher for DCs processed with streptavidin magnetic beads (Fig S5). These results firstly demonstrated the concrete applicability of streptavidin magnetic beads in MAPPs assays. Figure 4. Evaluation of experimental MHC-II eluted ligands recovery from two types of beads. (A) Box plot of log 2 summed peptide abundances (named as protein abundance in the plot) comparison between FG-NHS (blue) and streptavidin beads (orange), on three different donors. (B) MHC-II-associated peptide proteomics heatmap showing the MHC-II eluted ligands from infliximab (IFX)-treated DCs. Only BC115 (responding to HC-IFX) peptides were shown, instead BC65 and BC125 did not show any IFX peptides. (C, D, E) Volcano plots of MHC-II ligand ratio abundance (streptavidin to FG-NHS ratio) for BC115, 65, and 125, respectively. Threshold: log 2 ratio = ±1.0, −log 10 P value = 1.3. For details about peptide quantification, please see Fig S7. Figure S5. Infliximab absolute peptide intensity comparison between streptavidin (STAV) and NHS (FG-NHS) activated beads. Heavy chain peptide H48-61(1) absolute intensity comparison between STAV (orange) and FG-NHS (blue) beads. Heavy chain peptide H47-61(2) absolute intensity comparison between STAV (orange) and FG-NHS (blue) beads.

MAPPs results on HLA-genotyped donors Because the specific HLA-genotype significantly impacts the MHC-II peptidome, we selected five HLA-genotyped donors to be tested in a MAPPs study. MAPPs assay was then performed with IFX biosimilar at 50 μg/ml (Fig 5A). Among the tested donors, four out of five showed FR3 HC peptides (consensus sequence H72-94), and two out of five the HC CDR3 (H92-106). The donor BC10 gave two peptides on the light chain (LC), L31-45 and L187-202. Finally, the donor BC09 did not provide any peptide. As expected, the genotype differences were reflected in the MS-eluted ligandome. From Fig 5D, BC07 and BC08 donors, sharing allele HLA-DRB1*01:01:01, had a more similar MS-eluted ligand pattern. This result was also confirmed for BC10 and BC11 donors because they shared the allele HLA-DRB1*04:01:01. Figure 5. HLA genotype impact on the pattern of MHC-II-Associated Peptide Proteomics (MAPPs) eluted peptides. MAPPs MHC-II peptides of five different HLA-genotyped donors. (A) MAPPs MHC-II peptides of infliximab HC and LC. (B, C) MAPPs MHC-II peptides of Bet v1a and KLH, respectively. (D) Donor clustering based on MHC-II ligandome (red: increased peptide expression; green: decreased peptide expression; black: same peptide expression; white: missing peptide, Euclidian distance was used for hierarchical clustering). Negative control (Ctrl neg) samples (untreated cells from the same donor) were also included in the MAPPs study. In parallel to IFX testing, two other molecules were tested as positive controls, that were KLH and Bet v1a proteins, at 50 μg/ml. This ensured that the entire procedure worked correctly for each donor, from DC maturation to LC-MS analysis. KLH results are reported in Fig 5C. The high antigenicity of the KLH was confirmed by a vast number of peptides and clusters in both isoforms spanning the entire sequence, from N- to C-terminus. Bet v1a heatmap is shown in Fig 5B. Bet v1a antigenicity is less prominent than that of KLH, and it is expected to have a prevalence of around 8–16% positive allergic-type response in the European population (Biedermann et al, 2019). In BC09, BC10, and BC11 donors, a consensus peptide P19-37 was found, spanning the α1 and α2 helices (for BC10, we identified a cluster of three peptides). In the BC09 donor, P2-38 was found in the βI strand and in the α1 and α2 helices (a cluster composed of two peptides), and in BC10 donor P63-77 in the βIV strand. In the BC09 donor, a cluster (P134-160) was found in the C-terminus α3 helix composed of four peptides. Two donors out of five (BC07 and BC08) did not show any presented peptide, both sharing one out of two DRB1 alleles (DRB1*01:01:01). The binding of a peptide to an MHC-II molecule is primarily driven by a core of nine amino acids, but the location of the 9-mer core within a peptide is not known a priori. Consequently, MHC-II binding data are by nature unaligned concerning the binding core. To identify potential specific binding motifs, the Gibbs clustering algorithm was used to group the input peptide data into a number of clusters based on the optimal local sequence alignment in terms of Kullback–Leiber distance (KLD) (Andreatta et al, 2013). The KLD is an estimation of the information gain of an observed amino acid in a dataset compared with its background distribution (namely its frequency in random protein sequences). This means that the optimal clustering solution is represented by the cluster that has the highest KLD compared with the others. The results obtained on our MS-eluted ligands dataset confirmed the well-known preference of HLA-DR alleles for hydrophobic amino acids in position P1, P4, P9 of the binding core for BC07/BC08 donors sharing DRB1*01:01:01 allele (Fig 6). They also showed a preference for non-bulky amino acids like glycine or alanine in position P6. Furthermore, by looking at identified cluster solutions for BC10-11 sharing DRB1*04:01:01, the distinctive feature was the acidic anchor (aspartate and glutamate) in position P4. Considering experimental epitope length distribution, MHC-II molecules usually accommodate peptides of 13–25 residues in length. Our data seemed aligned with what is known from the literature (Fig 7). Fig 7A reported the overall MHC-II ligandome distribution of all tested molecules on all different donors. The MHC-II epitope length followed a normal distribution, where 15mers and 16mers peptides took over the other peptide lengths. Figure 6. Gibbs sampling to identify specific binding motifs from MHC-II-Associated Peptide Proteomics peptide dataset. Gibbs clustering of MHC-II-eluted ligands of five tested HLA-genotyped donors to identify potential distinctive binding motifs for identified MHC-II-associated peptide proteomics peptides. Information about the HLA genotype of each donor is reported in Table S1. Figure 7. Results summary about MHC-II-associated peptide proteomics peptide lengths distribution. (A) Box plot showing a normal distribution for the whole MHC-II-associated peptide proteomics MHC-II-eluted ligands. (B, C, D) Violin plots showing the distribution of the data for the different identified peptide lengths in the same five HLA-genotyped donors for (B) infliximab (yellow), (C) KLH (red), and (D) Bet v1a (blue). The median is represented by a white dot in the violin plot. The interquartile range (IQR) is the black bar in the center of violin. The lower/upper adjacent values (the black lines stretched from the bar that overlap with the two ends of Kernel density distribution) are defined as first quartile- 1.5 IQR and third quartile + 1.5 IQR respectively. Peptide lengths were arranged to an ascending order of median percentage frequency for each individual tested protein. These findings were confirmed when investigating the individual tested proteins (Fig 7B–D). From violin plots Kernel density distribution, the three investigated proteins had different peptide lengths (where wider sections of plots represented a higher probability of a peptide taking a given length, the thinner sections corresponded to a lower probability). On the one hand, for IFX and Bet v1a, a higher percentage frequency for 15mers was obtained (with a median of 16.7% and 50.0%, respectively). On the other side, KLH showed the highest percentage frequency distribution length for 16mers (with a median of 31.0%), followed by 15mers (median of 20.7%).