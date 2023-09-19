Dr. Michael T. Conner to Present Keynote Session at Smart Teaching & Experiential Learning Summit
Curriculum specialist, Michael Conner Ed.D, is slated to present a keynote session and sit on a keynote panel at the invitation-only summit.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent educator, Dr. Michael T. Conner, Ed.D., will be taking the stage as a featured speaker at the highly anticipated Smart Teaching and Experiential Learning Summit, scheduled for September 21, 2023, in Dubai, UAE. The event, attended by invitation and including distinguished educators from across the globe, promises to be a gathering of innovative minds, focusing on the future of education.
Dr. Michael Conner will be delivering a thought-provoking keynote session titled "A New and Transformative Model to Support Future Trends and Paradigm Shifts in the AC-Stage of Education." In this enlightening masterclass, Dr. Conner will explore groundbreaking strategies to reshape the education landscape, adapting it to the dynamic challenges and opportunities of tomorrow. In addition to his keynote session, Dr. Conner will participate in a keynote panel discussion titled "Smart Solutions and Strategies that Enhance Learning Outcomes: An Assessment by the Experts."
"Education is the key to our future, and it must evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of our society,” said Dr. Michael Conner. “I'm honored to be a part of the Smart Teaching and Experiential Learning Summit, where we can collectively explore new horizons and chart a course for a brighter future in education."
The Smart Teaching and Experiential Learning Summit is an exclusive event that convenes education leaders, policymakers, and influencers to deliberate on the future of education. This summit promises to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing to transform the way we educate future generations.
Dr. Michael Conner is a distinguished educator and CEO of Agile Evolutionary Group, dedicated to eliminating biases in statistical models. He holds a B.A. in elementary education from Lasell University, pursued advanced studies at the University of Bridgeport and Southern Connecticut State University, and earned his Ed.D. from Cambridge College. Dr. Conner also holds an Advanced Certificate in Management, Innovation, and Technology from MIT.
For more news and information on Agile Evolutionary Group, you can visit their website at https://agileevolutionarygroup.com/
To learn more about Michael Conner, Ed. D., please visit his Linkedin profile.
