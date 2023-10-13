B.C. takes action to reduce impacts of climate-related disasters

CANADA, October 13 - The Province is taking action to reduce the impacts of climate-related disasters on people by ensuring critical disaster risk information is available to support community resilience, planning and decision-making.

Climate-related emergencies, such as wildfires, floods, drought and extreme temperatures disproportionately affect equity-deserving people, including Indigenous people, people with disabilities, seniors and people who are insecurely housed. To better protect people in B.C., the Province is providing $2.9 million to four organizations to embark on climate and disaster risk-reduction projects. These projects will provide evidence and data to help inform policy development and decision-making by governments and organizations to support community resiliency.

“As we mark the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, we recognize the significant impacts that climate change has had on the people of our province,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “These initiatives will amplify our understanding of where our strengths and risks are, enabling us to bolster our collective resiliency to the impacts of climate change. While important progress is being made, we know there is more work to be done and we are committed to continuing the work to keep people and communities safer.”

These projects will provide information about disaster risk reduction, climate adaptation and how resilience can be further supported in B.C. The findings will help inform the Province’s disaster and climate risk and resilience assessments, the first of which will evaluate the risks posed on a provincial scale by earthquakes, floods, wildfires, extreme heat and drought. Further in-depth regional assessments will begin in 2024.

This research builds on the new Emergency and Disaster Management Act, introduced on Oct. 3, 2023, which aligns with international best practices for disaster risk reduction. The findings will help support local authorities, critical infrastructure owners and public-sector agencies to complete risk assessments that will be required under the new legislation.

The findings will also be incorporated in ClimateReadyBC, a comprehensive online platform designed to help people and communities better prepare for, understand and reduce disaster and climate risks.

The funding will go toward:

Social Planning and Resource Council of BC (SPARC BC):

SPARC BC has been allocated $1.5 million to lead a three-year project focused on assessing disaster, climate risks, and community resilience among various equity-deserving groups, including Indigenous people, women, the elderly, people with disabilities, people affected by poverty, those who are insecurely housed or have experienced homelessness, rural communities and others. For example, extreme heat disproportionately affects elderly and pregnant people. Lower-income populations are disproportionately affected if housing, jobs, and access to education is impacted. The knowledge gained from this initiative will be used to develop resources and tools designed to help keep people safe.

Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions:

Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions received $495,000 to provide evidence-based guidance on integrating climate-change research into risk assessments in B.C. The project, to take place over the next two years, will harness the expertise of B.C.’s academic sector, including the University of Victoria, University of British Columbia, University of Northern British Columbia and Simon Fraser University, and will mobilize knowledge to support climate resilience. This project will support First Nations, regulated entities and different sectors across B.C. in conducting risk and resilience assessments.

University of British Columbia’s Disaster Resilience Research Network:

The UBC Disaster Resilience Research Network has been granted $450,000 to inform disaster risk-reduction policy and decision-making in B.C. over the next two years. This project is expected to increase understanding of B.C.’s multi-hazard risk and resilience landscape, and broadly support collaboration across risk and resilience research disciplines. The research and insights of this partnership will help people prepare for and mitigate disaster and climate risks, while strengthening community resilience across the Province.

Pacific Climate Impacts Consortium:

Pacific Climate Impacts Consortium has been awarded $450,000 to support the integration of climate science into disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation activities throughout B.C. over the next two years. This initiative aims to enhance climate change information, tools and guidance for those involved in risk assessment and risk-reduction efforts in B.C. This work will also include improvements to existing tools to better support First Nations communities.

Quotes:

Alex Price, associate executive director, SPARC BC –

“The impacts of climate change affect all British Columbians. Some members of our communities, however, are disproportionately exposed and sensitive to these environmental impacts. By engaging and learning from Indigenous Peoples, people with diverse mental and physical abilities, older adults, youth, people living in poverty, people living in rural and remote areas, and many more, this project seeks to highlight lived experiences and foster climate equity and resilience across the province.”

Ian Mauro, executive director, Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions –

“Our capacity to generate resilience across diverse communities and institutions must match the pace at which climate risks are unfolding. By convening and supporting the university research community, we are helping to mobilize knowledge and contribute to emergency management and climate readiness.”

Carlos Molina Hutt, assistant professor of civil engineering; co-lead of the UBC Disaster Resilience Research Network –

“At UBC, we have an incredible group of world-leading experts across the natural, applied and social sciences working to improve our understanding of disaster risk and build climate resilience. We're grateful for this funding, which will enable us to accelerate 12 different projects in this space. By integrating the latest research into policy at the provincial level, we can help all British Columbians prepare for and reduce the risk of seismic and climate-driven hazards.”

Xuebin Zhang, director, Pacific Climate Impacts Consortium (PCIC) –

“We are honoured to be able to participate in this important initiative and to contribute to the Province’s risk-reduction efforts. PCIC strives to develop accessible, accurate and authoritative climate information and data products, online tools for users ranging from the general public to highly specialized engineering professionals, and user training and guidance to help users understand how to use these products and tools effectively as they seek to assess and mitigate climate risks.”

