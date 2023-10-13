Manchin Joins 8th Annual Ride for Fallen Services Heroes

October 13, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) served as the Special Guest Road Captain for the 8th Annual Ride for Fallen Service Heroes. This year’s ride began at the Gold Star Monument at the West Virginia State Capitol and traveled through the New River Gorge to end in Summersville. The ride honored Fallen Service Heroes and showed support for Gold Star Families.

“I was honored to join the Annual Ride for Fallen Service Heroes again this year to memorialize those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our state and nation,” said Senator Manchin. “Every year, this ride is a breathtaking tribute to our country’s heroes across the beautiful rolling hills of the great state we call home. West Virginians have answered the call to service more than nearly any other state in the nation, and this annual ride is a way to honor that extraordinary service and extend our unending gratitude to Gold Star families. It was a profound privilege to be a part of it, and I’m grateful to everyone involved in making it a reality.”

Partners for the ride included WV Gold Star Mothers, WV Gold Star Mothers Bridge Ride, WOWK-13, WV State Council of Vietnam Veterans of America, the State of WV, the City of Summersville, the City of Charleston, Summersville CVB, Charleston CVB, New River Gorge CVB, Huntington Police Department, Charleston Police Department, Woody Williams Foundation, Harley Davidson of WV, the Valkyries Ladies Club, HOG Capitol City WV Chapter #5439, 98.7 The Mountain, and many more patriotic West Virginians.

To view photos, please click here.