GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, and Philips Lead the US Medical Imaging Device Market to Reach $10.9B by 2030

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a leading global market research firm specializing in medical devices, dental and pharmaceuticals, highlights the imminent expansion of the U.S. medical imaging device market in the updated 2024 market report. This comprehensive report delves deep into various market segments, ​​including X-ray imaging, breast imaging, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound equipment, computed tomography (CT) imaging, nuclear medicine imaging and contrast agents and injectors.

The rise in chronic diseases and growing awareness of their impact are playing significant roles in driving the growth of the imaging market in the US. As chronic diseases become more prevalent, there is an increasing need for accurate and timely diagnosis, disease monitoring and treatment evaluation. iData's latest report conducted an extensive analysis of over 60 medical imaging companies, employing a rigorous methodology to assess diagnostic procedure numbers, market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and generate precise forecasts.

In 2023, there were over 607 million medical imaging procedures performed in the United States. The number of medical imaging procedures has been growing steadily across all segments including X-ray procedures, breast imaging procedures, magnetic resonance imaging procedures, ultrasound procedures, computed tomography procedures, and nuclear medicine procedures. Imaging, as a diagnostic tool, remains a cornerstone relied upon by medical professionals and healthcare institutions. The progress in imaging technology is poised to be a driving force behind the continued escalation in the number of surgical procedures performed.

Key highlights from the iData report include:

Robust Market Expansion: In 2023, the US medical imaging market reached a valuation of $9.0 billion. This valuation is expected to continue its upward trajectory, with a solid Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), ultimately reaching almost $11.0 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in imaging technologies, such as higher resolution, faster scan times and the integration of AI and machine learning, drive the adoption of new and improved imaging modalities.

Demographic Factors: As people age, the prevalence of chronic diseases and age-related conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, osteoporosis and neurological disorders increases.

Competitive Landscape: iData's report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, profiling key players and their strategic initiatives. Currently, GE Healthcare, Siemens Heathineers, and Philips Healthcare lead the US medical imaging market.

