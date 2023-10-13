MEDIA RELEASE: Hawai‘i Office of Homeland Security response to Hamas threat

News Release Posted on Oct 13, 2023 in Main

MEDIA RELEASE

#2023-004 October 13, 2023

For Immediate Release

Hawai‘i Office of Homeland Security response to Hamas threat

HONOLULU, HI ̶ The Hawai‘i Office of Homeland Security (OHS) is actively monitoring the developing situation in Israel and any local impacts from recent statements made by Hamas.

“I want to emphasize that we are not aware of any specific or credible threats to Hawai‘i at this time and we are keeping Governor Green apprised of this evolving situation,” said OHS Administrator, Frank Pace.

OHS is committed to the safety and security of Hawai‘i residents and is coordinating efforts with federal, state, and county law enforcement to address any domestic threats. OHS is in communication with our communities of faith, and strongly encourages residents to immediately report suspicious activity to the Hawai‘i State Fusion Center at http://hsfc.hawaii.gov/ and to call 911 for all emergencies.

