BOBA EMPIRE Launches Innovative Pickle Popping Boba at ANUGA 2023

TAIWAN, October 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOBA EMPIRE Creates New F&B Concept at ANUGA 2023.BOBA EMPIRE, the leading bubble tea brand in the world, recently participated in ANUGA 2023, the world's largest food fair, and officially launched its new products for the year. BOBA EMPIRE's innovative flavors, including Pickle Popping Boba , TABASCO Popping Boba, Pure Butterfly Ginger Green Tea, and Peacock Comfort Black Tea, have been met with widespread praise and acclaim from visitors across Europe.ANUGA is a major event in the food industry, attracting food manufacturers and consumers from all over the world. BOBA EMPIRE was honored to showcase its latest innovative bubble tea products at the fair, once again demonstrating its position as a leader in the industry.BOBA EMPIRE's new products launched at ANUGA 2023 are truly creative. BOBA EMPIRE specifically developed a new type of popping boba for German ANUGA visitors that combines pickled cucumber, a popular German food, with the ingredients of Taiwanese bubble tea. The new popping boba created a completely new experience for the visitors. Everyone who visited the booth was amazed and praised BOBA EMPIRE's innovative development creativity and creativity of combining beverages with cuisines. These new products not only incorporate unique flavors, but also combine traditional tea drinks with new elements to create an unparalleled taste experience. BOBA EMPIRE has always been committed to providing the highest quality taste experience, and these new flavors injected more vitality and appeal into the fair.In addition to showcasing its new products, BOBA EMPIRE also demonstrated its commitment to food safety at ANUGA 2023. BOBA EMPIRE is always committed to ensuring the quality and safety of food, and takes this as its mission. This year, BOBA EMPIRE is proud to have been awarded the double ESG certification of the British AA1000 and the American Dun & Bradstreet, a significant achievement that further emphasizes its leading position in the food industry.BOBA EMPIRE always believes that only by integrating the classic flavors of Taiwanese bubble tea with food cultures from all over the world can this precious beverage culture be widely disseminated in the global market. We believe that bringing this unique Taiwanese culture to the world will further enrich the world's taste experience and allow more people to taste the unique flavors of BOBA EMPIRE.BOBA EMPIRE's great success at ANUGA 2023 once again demonstrated its leadership in the food industry. We look forward to bringing more surprises and innovations to global customers, and BOBA EMPIRE will always be at the forefront of the trend, a leader in the Taiwanese bubble tea industry.About BOBA EMPIRE:BOBA EMPIRE is a leading brand of bubble tea and innovative flavors, committed to creating unforgettable, high-quality taste experiences. We are always committed to our promise of food safety and quality, and take this as our mission. For more information, please visit: www.bobaempire.com

