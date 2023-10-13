Submit Release
Spring 2023 Newsletter

The Spring Newsletter has arrived!

It is packed full of guidance and summaries on bills from the 2023 Legislative Session. The Spring issue also features articles on speculative building and the departments award winning Property Tax modernization project. 

Read about that and more in the Spring 2023 Newsletter.

