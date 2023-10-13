South Dakota State Fair Generates over $200,000 in Tax Revenue

PIERRE, S.D. – The 2023 South Dakota State Fair generated $222,108.58 in tax collections.

During this year’s State Fair, we saw a big jump in vendors with 607 booths rented to 322 different vendors. Fairgoer spent money on goods, services, and concessions during the five-day event – totaling over $2.7 million in revenue.

South Dakota has seen consistent revenue from the State Fair over the last several years – even with the record-breaking heat. Thousands of South Dakotans got out to enjoy the state fair and all the fun family attractions that come with it.

Of the tax collected during the course of the South Dakota State Fair, $113,541.78 was state sales tax, $53,813.43 was Huron’s municipal sales tax, $15,777.19 was Huron’s municipal gross receipts tax, and $38,976.18 was state tourism tax.