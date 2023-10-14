It’s Friday the 13th and Miami Artist Pilly Mae Is a Lucky Joker

Miami based artist Pilly Mae is set to have a TikTok release party to celebrate new single "Joker"

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- About Pilly Mae:Pilly Mae, a name that's making waves in the world of entertainment, is not just a recording artist but also an actress, and model. She’s the epitome of ambition and determination. Hailing from the small town of South Euclid, just outside of Cleveland, Pilly Mae didn't have any industry connections or family support. Instead, she had her pen, her pad, and an unwavering dream. She has been on the scene in Miami for quite some time and has contributed her talents on big stages in front of notable artists such as Drake, Future, Diddy, Migos, CMG, City Girls, Tekashi69, Smoke Purp and many more.About “Joker” Release:“Joker” is Pilly Mae’s latest single. In “Joker”, Pilly Mae sets out to prove her artistry is very creative and nothing can stop her, hence the project’s inspiration from the spooky comedian character “The Joker.” The single captures the artist’s firmness of purpose. “First off, I'm the best of the best. I will not settle for less,” per a snippet of Joker’s lyrics. The project showcases rap and Pilly Mae is thrilled to announce the release of her latest single available everywhere on October 27, 2023. "Joker" is produced by Shawn Fox and is full of lyrical bars, creativity, and mind-blowing aesthetics.TikTok Release Party:The live TikTok party will allow fans and TikTokers to gather in one location and create content using the artist’s new sound from the single. During this extraordinary event, one can expect:Art Filled RoomSingle Interacting ActivationsDelectable Hors D’oeuvresVibrant CocktailsLive Performance of "Joker"Viewing of "Joker" Music VideoGuests will experience additional surprises that give insight to the new single release and the content creators will be required to tag the artist and sponsors attached to the event. The party will take place at a private location in Miami on October 30.With her undeniable talent and unwavering dedication, Pilly Mae is set to leave an indelible mark on the world of entertainment and is on a trajectory to become a household name. Complimentary tokens along with multiple raffle entries will be given upon entry to participants as a means to express gratitude. The release party will be an unique occasion to celebrate with Pilly Mae and vibe out to her new single “Joker."Keep up with Pilly Mae on all social platforms and stream her music on Apple Music and Spotify Instagram: @pillymae YouTube: Pilly MaeTikTok: @pillymaeFor media inquiries and to RSVP, contact Precision Media Inc at ayannanicole.media@gmail.comABOUT PRECISION MEDIA:Precision Media is a multifaceted media agency that strategically places clients in broadcast, magazine and experiential events catered to their specific goals in mind. Precision cut diamonds represent the peak of craftsmanship in a brilliant diamond. We are skilled and precise in every digital and non-digital strategy created for our clients & that is what sets us apart. We precisely shape stories that create impact & make brands industry leaders in their own right.