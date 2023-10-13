Submit Release
Ukraine: EUACI develops methodology to enhance integrity of municipal enterprises

The EU Anti-Corruption Initiative (EUACI), with the participation of National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) experts, has developed a methodology for enhancing the integrity of Ukrainian municipal enterprises in the healthcare sector.

The methodology is a comprehensive tool focused on mitigating corruption risks. It includes a list of key indicators for assessing the integrity of municipal enterprises in eight critical areas that need evaluation: general management, services, communications, corporate governance, ethical aspects, asset management, procurement, and finance.

The developed methodology may be useful for territorial communities, deputies of local councils, managers of municipal enterprises, officials responsible for preventing and detecting corruption and other specialists working to improve the efficiency of state and municipal enterprises.

At the initiative of the mayors of Zhytomyr and Chervonograd, the integrity of medical municipal enterprises in these cities is currently being assessed. Based on the results of the assessment, risk minimisation plans will be developed and implemented.

