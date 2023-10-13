Minister’s statement on Surrey policing

CANADA, October 13 - Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement about the Surrey policing transition:

“It is extremely disappointing that the municipal government of Surrey has decided to spend significant taxpayer dollars on lawyers, trying to further delay the transition to the Surrey Police Service (SPS), by taking legal action against the Province.

“People in Surrey want the uncertainty over who will police their city to end. They want this debate to be over. They want government money spent on protecting their communities instead of on legal fees to continue old fights that have dragged on too long. The decision has been made, and it’s time for the city to accept the decision and move forward with the police transition.

“As solicitor general, the decision to direct Surrey to continue the transition to the SPS was made within my responsibility to ensure community safety for people in Surrey and all of British Columbia. It was made after careful consideration of all the information provided by the RCMP, the city, and the SPS, and it was not made lightly.

“The RCMP, SPS, and the federal and provincial governments have demonstrated their commitment on multiple occasions to move forward with this transition. The only party refusing to engage in this process is the City of Surrey.

“The financial assistance of $150 million has not been accepted by city council. This money is intended to help offset the costs of moving forward with the Surrey Police Service, so that costs are not passed on to residents and businesses in the form of high tax increases.

“On Monday, Oct. 16, I will be introducing legislation that will provide clarity to the people of Surrey, and will provide a clear process for any municipality that wants to change its police of jurisdiction. This legislation won’t be a surprise to the City of Surrey, we’ve discussed our intentions publicly over the past few months and city staff have been thoroughly briefed on its contents.

“People’s safety in Surrey and across the province is non-negotiable. We cannot allow people in Surrey or in other communities to be put at risk. British Columbians need to know that when they call the police, help will come.”