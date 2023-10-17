AgencyBloc Concludes Early Adopter Program of Small Group Quoting Solution Quote+

The completion of the program reiterates AgencyBloc’s focus on becoming a platform company creating solutions for all players in the benefits marketplace.

CEDAR FALLS, IA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgencyBloc, the #1 Agency Recommended management platform in the health, life, senior market and group benefits space, announced the successful conclusion of its early adopter program for its small group benefits quote-to-close solution, Quote+. Quote+ is the only solution on the market that allows brokers to easily access and compare group benefit products with almost 130 regional and national group health carriers and 40,000 plans available across the US.

Launched in March, Quote+ enables brokers to quote and compare multiple types of group health insurance offerings, including community rated, medically underwritten and several ancillary options in one central place with tools to reduce the normally manual, time-consuming processes involved in quoting, product comparison, proposal generation and enrollment.

In addition, Quote+ provides regional and national group health insurance carriers the ability to showcase their products, map data to their custom forms and import underwriting and enrollment data more efficiently.

“Quote+ has been a valuable addition to AgencyBloc’s effort to continue to transform agencies by providing automated solutions to make convoluted processes straightforward and more efficient,” said Tim Robinson, CEO at AgencyBloc. “Having a group quoting solution integrated into our growing agency management platform is saving significant time for our customers across the group benefits insurance lifecycle.”

The recent advancement of the Quote+ solution aligns with AgencyBloc’s vision and dedication as a platform company serving all players in the benefits marketplace. The rapid agency adoption of AgencyBloc solutions since 2021 has enabled significant investment in continuing to broaden the platform.

“Since the beginning, AgencyBloc has had the vision to be a core solution for this industry,” said Cory Schmidt, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at AgencyBloc. “The launch of Quote+ and the continued investments are evidence of our position as an industry-wide technology leader.”

For more information about Quote+ and other AgencyBloc solutions, visit www.agencybloc.com.

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc, the #1 Agency Recommended Management Platform, supports life and health insurance agencies with a suite of industry-specific solutions and services, including Sales Enablement, Quoting, Client and Policy Management, Commissions Processing and more.