Demonstration Alert- U.S. Mission to Pakistan

Location: Pakistan

Event:  Demonstrations in Pakistan

Traffic disruptions and demonstrations may occur throughout Pakistan on Friday afternoon, October 13 to Sunday, October 15. The U.S. Embassy and Consulates remain open for services.  Some personnel movements will be restricted or altered. We strongly encourage U.S. citizens to limit unnecessary travel on Friday afternoon, October 13, as well as to avoid large gatherings and remain vigilant of their surroundings at all times.

Actions to Take: 

  • Avoid the areas of large public gatherings.
  • Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of a large gathering and/or demonstration.
  • Review your personal security plans.
  • Monitor local media for updates.
  • Keep a low profile.
  • Carry identification and cooperate with police.

By U.S. Mission Pakistan | 13 October, 2023 | Topics: Alert, Security & Emergency Messages

