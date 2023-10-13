Submit Release
Recovery Unplugged® Fort Lauderdale: Transforming Lives Through the Healing Power of Music

Our mission at Recovery Unplugged® is to leverage the healing power of music to help individuals break free from the chains of addiction.”
— Ana Dominguez, Clinical Manager

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recovery Unplugged®, a pioneering music-based drug and alcohol treatment center, is making a profound impact on addiction recovery in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, by harnessing the therapeutic potential of music, supported by clinical research.

Located at 915 Middle River Drive, Suite 114, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304, Recovery Unplugged® has become a beacon of hope for individuals grappling with drug and alcohol addiction. The center's unique approach integrates the universal language of music with evidence-based treatment, providing a comprehensive continuum of care.

Recovery Unplugged® is dedicated to helping individuals struggling with addiction recover and lead a sober life. The center offers a full spectrum of care, including inpatient residential treatment, a partial hospitalization program, intensive outpatient programs, dual diagnosis treatment, and more. This holistic approach ensures that individuals receive tailored care to achieve lasting sobriety.

Our mission at Recovery Unplugged® is to leverage the healing power of music to help individuals break free from the chains of addiction, says Ana Dominguez, Clinical Manager at Recovery Unplugged®. We understand that each person's journey is unique, and music serves as a universal tool to connect, heal, and inspire.

Operating around the clock, Recovery Unplugged® underscores its unwavering commitment to providing support and assistance whenever it is needed most. The center's dedication to excellence and innovative treatment approaches has earned it a reputation as a trusted resource for those seeking help in Fort Lauderdale and throughout Florida.

For more information about Recovery Unplugged® Fort Lauderdale and its unique music-based approach to addiction treatment, please visit their website at https://www.recoveryunplugged.com/locations/fort-lauderdale/.

Admission Office
Recovery Unplugged Drug & Alcohol Rehab Fort Lauderdale
+1 (954) 736-4388
admissions@recoveryunplugged.com

