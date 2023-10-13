Job Announcement: Legal Assistant

POSITION/TITLE Legal Assistant

DEPARTMENT Cass County State’s Attorney

LOCATION Courthouse

CLOSING DATE 10/27/2023

SALARY (ANNUALLY) $43,995

Application Procedure: Apply through the Cass County Government UKG Job Board.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS, EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE NEEDED

An individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

Education and/or Experience: Associate of Science or Applied Science degree in a law related field from a two-year college or accredited academy or a minimum three years’ experience in a prosecutorial setting or a minimum of two years senior secretarial or paralegal experience in a law office.

Technology and Equipment Skills: Proficient ability to use a personal computer and associated peripherals to include experience with the preservation of various forms of electronic data. Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and Adobe are required and knowledge of databases specific to Cass County is advantageous, but not required.

Must have satisfactory performance in prior employment.

DESIRED AND/OR PREFERRED

Knowledge of the criminal justice system.

Experience in the preparation, formatting and filing of Supreme Court Briefs.

Ability to prioritize, multi-task, and work independently with minimal supervision in a fast-paced, high-stress atmosphere.

JOB DUTIES

Under general supervision this position performs a variety of moderately complex duties associated with general office assistance in a legal setting, including preparing and issuing legal documents; creating and maintaining of case files; assisting in coordinating and tracking court schedules of assigned attorney's caseloads; performing general secretarial support for prosecutors; and other duties as required.

The essential duties and responsibilities of the Legal Assistant include but are not limited to: handle the administrative caseload of assigned attorneys which consists of a combination of felony, misdemeanor, and/or appellate cases; responsible for attorney calendars; independently procure records, documents, etc., for completeness of file and the discovery process; proficient in utilization of Odyssey court docketing program and Odyssey file and serve; exercise independent judgment based upon comprehensive knowledge of individual cases; understand and apply applicable court rules and policies and an understanding of legal citation and format; compose legal documents from general instruction; understand legal terminology and format; independently draft/compose and type pleadings, documents and miscellaneous correspondence for the attorneys review and approval; demonstrate comprehensive knowledge of English language, punctuation, and spelling; knowledge of general office practices, procedures, and machines; ensure that all documents under his/her control leaving the office are of high quality and professional appearance; prioritize work flow under stressful conditions and strict deadlines; manage, organize and multi-task a large demanding caseload; demonstrate accuracy and attention to detail; demonstrate ability to work independently in the absence of specific instructions; communicate clearly with and efficiently anticipate the needs of multiple attorneys; demonstrate loyalty and adhere to strict confidentiality; deal tactfully with members of the public under stressful conditions; and maintain a positive, helpful, constructive attitude and working relationship with the department employees, other state and county employees, and the public.

Timely and regular attendance is required as is the ability to interact productively with co-workers and satisfactorily perform the duties and functions of the job.

Cass County Government is an Equal Opportunity and At Will Employer

View the job posting here: https://recruiting2.ultipro.com/CAS1018CSCG/JobBoard/0b1530e1-788e-403c-9292-7ad9f55df8c0/OpportunityDetail?opportunityId=27a10f8e-5400-4d9f-b8ea-bc93a75bc6b6