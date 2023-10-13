Comedian Don Barnhart Brings Las Vegas Entertainment To Hawaii With Aloha Ha Comedy Club And House Of Magic

Nightly Laughter Comes To Hawaii With Don Barnhart's Aloha Ha Comedy Club

Full time, professional comedy and family friendly magic comes to Hawaii with Aloha Ha Comedy Club and House of Magic Honolulu

We're proud to present live, professional comedy and family friendly magic shows every Tuesday through Sunday at Aloha Ha Comedy Club & House Of Magic Honolulu and a reasonable price!” — Don Barnhart

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comedian Don Barnhart has been entertaining audiences for over three decades with his clever, observational and improvisational style of stand-up comedy and now he's bringing his comedy to Hawaii with The Aloha Ha Comedy Club and House of Magic Barnhart's been called one of the best pure stand-up comedians working today and critics are raving, "Don Barnhart is hysterically funny, delivering well-written topical material with an improvisational flair that's not to be missed.""Don Barnhart is a refreshing voice in comedy with the clever, witty insights reminiscent of George Carlin. If you're looking for things to do in Hawaii and enjoy a night of laughter then this is it."Beginning December 1st, The Aloha Ha Comedy Club and House of Magic will open it's doors in the Waikiki Beach Walk area of Honolulu. "I wanted to create a full time comedy club that was different from anything else in Hawaii and I'm excited to bring some of the best entertainment in the world to the islands" said Barnhart. "The Aloha Ha Comedy Club and House of Magic will have a Las Vegas feel with top quality entertainment in a relaxed and intimate setting quickly becoming the best of Hawaii."The Aloha Ha Comedy Club features Don Barnhart as the resident headliner along with a rotating lineup of visiting comedians from the mainland and the best of the local Hawaii based comics while the House of Magic will showcase the best family friendly comedy & magic and variety shows direct from Las Vegas and The Magic Castle including the top rated Michael DeSchalit, Chad Chesmark and Justin Rivera. The club will also feature special guests dropping in.Barnhart is a veteran stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer and director. For the last 5 years Don Barnhart has had three Las Vegas residencies with Delirious Comedy Club, Jokesters and Hypnomania as well as producing the 5 Star Rated House of Magic Las Vegas.Don Barnhart has headlined the top comedy clubs and cruise ships and has been entertaining the troops around the world since 1992. He's been featured on Showtime, Dry Bar, Comedy Central, NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, Bob & Tom, Armed Forces Entertainment and more. He is also a best-selling author and his book, Finding Your Funny, is available on Amazon."If you enjoy quick witted comedy and hilarious scenarios then you're going to love Don Barnhart’s Dry Bar Comedy Special" said the producer of Dry Bar. Although Don Barnhart's Dry Bar Special is family friendly and safe for all audiences when Barnhart hits the stage, he doesn't hold back and takes the audience to a whole new level. https://www.youtube.com/shorts/7jMiQ8HVhCk “Don pushes the boundaries of "Cancel Culture" using common sense without being overtly offensive!”. Barnhart's shows have won numerous awards including several Best of Las Vegas and is already being named one of the best shows and bargains in Hawaiii.Shows begin December 1st and seating is limited so advance tickets are highly suggested.Aloha Ha Comedy Club runs Tues – Sun at 7 & 9pm and 18 and over is suggested beginning December 1stHouse of Magic runs Tues – Sun at 3 & 5pm and all ages are welcome beginning December 12th.Tickets begin at $39.95 plus tax/fess with VIP Front Row and VIP Row 2 options available. More information, schedule, lineup and tickets can be found at www.AlohaHaComedyClub.com

